Introducing Kalki AI 2.0 Powered by Business Science Cohort Technology (BSCT)

The Future of Intelligent, Collaborative Digital Asset Trading

To overcome the rigidity of conventional models, Vignesh developed Kalki AI 2.0, a next-generation framework that integrates human trading insight directly into algorithmic decision-making.

The vision is clear: empower AI systems to learn from experienced human input and respond dynamically to real-time market conditions. By organizing collaborative trading environments, Vignesh and his team identified critical moments where expert human decisions diverged from automated strategies — particularly in illiquid or fast-moving digital asset markets. These became high-value learning loops for the AI, improving its adaptability and depth.

Built on Experience, Designed for Evolution

Following the foundational success of BSC and HOME ONE, Kalki AI 2.0 was launched in 2025 as an evolution of the original platform (used until January 10, 2025). This advanced model is tailored for HNIs and emerging market participants, offering AI-assisted, community-driven digital asset trading with a focus on intelligent execution and strategic agility.

“We’re not just building a digital asset trading platform,” Vignesh explains. “Kalki 2.0 is an adaptive system — one that collaborates with its users, evolves with their strategies, and provides clarity in an ever-changing market.”

What Sets Kalki AI 2.0 Apart

Kalki 2.0 stands out by uniting adaptive artificial intelligence, live market data, and expert human strategy. Key features include:

•Proactive Risk Management

Early detection of liquidity shifts and anomalies to support timely, informed decisions.

•Continuously Learning AI

Human feedback is embedded into the training cycle, reducing noise and minimizing false signals.

•HNI-Focused Intelligence

Institutional-grade insights designed to serve the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals and sophisticated investors.

A Vision for Intelligent, Inclusive Trading

Vignesh’s mission is to reshape the future of digital asset trading through AI systems that don’t replace human intelligence but enhance it. His long-term vision is to build models that anticipate, adapt, and evolve in tandem with top-tier human strategies.

“I believe the most powerful trading systems of the future won’t just react — they’ll learn, evolve, and collaborate with the best minds in the industry,” he says. “Kalki AI 2.0 is our step in that direction.”

Redefining Digital Asset Trading for the HNI Community

Through his deep expertise in traditional finance and blockchain innovation, Vignesh Jeevanandhan is redefining the convergence of artificial intelligence and human judgment. With Kalki AI 2.0, he is democratizing access to cutting-edge trading intelligence — enabling HNIs and emerging markets to operate with greater precision, safety, and confidence in the digital asset economy.

Operating from UAE and serving clients across the globe and looking for entering the US market by Q2 2026