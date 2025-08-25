KP Group eyes national presence with RE projects in several states

KP Group, a leading name in India’s renewable energy sector, is stepping up its expansion with a clear goal of reaching 10 GW capacity by 2030. With projects already underway in Gujarat, the Group is working on projects in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, supported by a strong order book and government partnerships.

KP Group has signed memoranda of understanding with Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for over 2.6 GW of renewable projects, while exploring new opportunities in other states. The Group has already energised 2.05 GW of renewable energy projects so far and has confirmed orders of over 3.2 GW.

KP Group’s Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Faruk G Patel, said, “Our focus is on the future of energy. India’s demand for clean power is growing rapidly, and we want to play a meaningful role in meeting it. The partnerships we have signed with state governments, particularly in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, are just the beginning. We are also evaluating opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Tamil Nadu. While work has already started in Maharashtra. We are on track to cross 10 GW of renewable energy capacity across solar, wind, and hybrid projects.”

KPI Green Energy, the group’s flagship company, owns and operates one of Gujarat’s largest private solar park of 645MWp in Khavda, Kutch. Noteworthy that the company has implemented state of the art solar powered remotely operated robotic solar panel cleaning system. On similar lines 730+ such robots are deployed on various sites of Gujarat.

The group has also build a centralized command hub named Network Operation Centre (NOC) for real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and control of KP Group’s solar and wind assets.

KP Energy is a leading Balance of Plant solutions provider in wind energy. KP Green Engineering, a pioneer in integrated engineering & infrastructure developer and steel structure manufacturing, recently executed its first-ever Pre-Engineered Building order from its new Matar factory in Bharuch. The factory has an annual manufacturing capacity of 2.94 lakh tonnes which will exceed 4 lakh tonnes by 2026. As a moment of pride for the company and country; KP Green Engineering is installing Asia’s largest galvanizing plant at new Matar factory, partially powered by Green Hydrogen.

While strengthening its existing portfolios, KP Group is also working on new areas in clean energy. The upcoming 1 MW green hydrogen pilot project in Bharuch will mark its entry into the emerging hydrogen economy. The Group is set to launch a pioneering offshore wind energy project near Bharuch, with studies underway for similar projects in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, a 5 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, to meet the growing demand for reliable storage solutions, is also in the pipeline.

The slew of projects comes amid excellent financial performance. KPI Green Energy’s revenue for the first quarter of 2025-26 was up by 75% to Rs. 614 crore, with profit rising by 68% to Rs. 111 crore. KP Energy’s revenue rose by 63% to Rs. 221 crore, while its profit went up by 40% to Rs. 25 crore.

“As we look ahead, our strategy remains focused on building scale, driving innovation, and maintaining financial discipline to ensure value creation for all stakeholders,” Dr. Faruk G Patel said further.

With a strong balance sheet, a robust project pipeline, proven execution capacity, rising demand for clean energy solutions, and diversification into allied sectors, KP Group is well-positioned to strengthen its role as one of India’s leading renewable energy and infrastructure development companies.