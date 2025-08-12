Last-Minute Travel Plans? Here's Why You May Not Be Properly Insured

When you plan your trip last minute, it can be very exciting. The thought of getting surprised vacations or just being spontaneous to be on a getaway can be thrilling, but it does come with a challenge. You need to be in a rush to book flights, pack your luggage, and so much more.

Amidst all this excitement, you're likely to forget one thing: travel insurance. Even if you purchase travel insurance online and think that everything is covered, it may not be enough. Last-minute travel insurance can often lead to insufficient coverage, missed policy details and, worst case scenario, no insurance at all.

Buying travel insurance plans for safety

In 2023, around 76% of travellers who travelled abroad did not buy travel insurance. On the other hand, some specific travellers are purchasing travel insurance online at the last minute. A handful of 25% of travellers purchase their insurance around 30 days before going on a trip.

Whether you're booking at the last minute or early, it is essential to purchase it after going through all the policy terms and conditions. Even if you're buying at the last minute, you should check that you are getting the coverage you opted for. This can play an essential role in creating a difference for your travel plans.

Buying travel insurance online without checking the coverage, inclusions, and exclusions can cost you a lot of money in the long run.

Should you buy family travel insurance at the last minute?

If your entire family is setting out on a trip, it is a good idea to purchase family travel insurance, even if it is at the last minute. There are numerous myths surrounding flying overseas offline with insurance. You may have to submit your insurance proof for some countries. After all, if you do not have insurance, you will lose a lot of money in case of uncertain scenarios.

Here are some of the key reasons you should buy family travel insurance while going on spontaneous trips:

Coverage for pre-existing diseases: When you buy last-minute travel insurance online, make sure to check if coverage is provided for pre-existing conditions. Your insurance should help to cover the cost of any life-threatening conditions that you have. In this case, you will have to pay a slightly higher premium. You must declare the pre-existing medical condition when getting the travel cover for your family. It helps you stay protected against unwanted scenarios. The pre-existing conditions of all the insured members must be covered. Even if you're purchasing at the last minute, ensure that you take this cover to avoid any problems later on.

Hospitalisation coverage: Falling sick or having any health-related emergency in a foreign country can be very daunting. When you have to pay for your medical expenses out of your pocket, it can often be costly. Purchasing travel insurance online assures you that you get complete hospitalisation coverage. You can explore the terms and conditions of insurance, helping to cover OPD expenses and any other medical expenses that may arise during the trip.

Falling sick or having any health-related emergency in a foreign country can be very daunting. When you have to pay for your medical expenses out of your pocket, it can often be costly. Purchasing travel insurance online assures you that you get complete hospitalisation coverage. You can explore the terms and conditions of insurance, helping to cover OPD expenses and any other medical expenses that may arise during the trip. Trip delays and cancellations: If you have to take transit flights during your trip, you will have to be prepared for it. Due to unforeseen situations, trip delays can happen. Unfortunately, if the layover takes time, you may miss your second flight, which can only be an unwanted hassle during the trip. When your travel insurance is in place, you won't have to worry about these trip delays and cancellations, as your insurance will only cover it. The insurance provides coverage for trip delays in case of earthquakes, terror attacks, changing weather conditions or any other scenario that is out of your control.

If you have to take transit flights during your trip, you will have to be prepared for it. Due to unforeseen situations, trip delays can happen. Unfortunately, if the layover takes time, you may miss your second flight, which can only be an unwanted hassle during the trip. When your travel insurance is in place, you won't have to worry about these trip delays and cancellations, as your insurance will only cover it. The insurance provides coverage for trip delays in case of earthquakes, terror attacks, changing weather conditions or any other scenario that is out of your control. Checked-in baggage loss: The last thing you would want to experience on a vacation is checked-in baggage loss. Whether you've lost your essential documents, laptop or any other thing while landing, you can get complete coverage with your insurance.

Thus, getting family travel insurance at the last minute can be of great help for covering situations like liability charges, passport loss and more. Moreover, even in the case of permanent disability due to any accident during your trip, you will get the coverage.

Best time to buy travel insurance plans

Even if the trip is a last-minute plan, getting travel insurance online never hurts. However, booking it at the last minute, especially in a hurry, can make you miss out on some crucial details. For example, there are chances that you may not get enough coverage, or all your family members may accidentally not be covered in the plan.

On average, it is advisable to buy family travel insurance a few days before applying for the visa. For example, in Schengen countries and the UAE, you must show your travel insurance documents to increase your chances of visa approval. Irrespective of whether you are travelling for fun or work, get your insurance a few weeks before your trip. Try to purchase the travel insurance as soon as your reservations are made.

It is a smart move to buy travel insurance online within fourteen days of booking the flight. Booking the insurance early increases the chances of getting approval for filing the claim, even if your trip is cancelled, plans change, or flights are delayed.

Why should you avoid buying travel insurance online at the last minute?

Try to avoid buying travel insurance online at the last minute as soon as possible. The earlier you get your travel insurance, the better it will be for you.

Here are some of the main reasons why you should avoid buying insurance at the last minute:

Your documents may not be in order. You will not get coverage in case of trip cancellation due to any emergency. If you cancel your flight due to any unavoidable circumstance, you will not get coverage. You will get limited coverage for pre-trip issues. Basic and emergency policy coverage will be reduced. Hasty decision-making can lead you to misread the fine print. Accidentally choosing a policy that doesn't align with your travel needs.

Therefore, it is advisable to purchase the family travel insurance around fourteen days before the trip to avail of all benefits, as and when required.

How do you buy last-minute travel insurance?

If the need arises and you have to buy travel insurance at the last minute, you must check all the details of the policy. Do not be in a rush while buying the policy, but be calm so that you do not misread any information.

Once you are done going through the information, you can purchase the policy for yourself or your family, depending on who is travelling abroad. Buying last-minute travel insurance online gives you financial freedom and convenience. You can get the policy details to you within a couple of minutes.

Conclusion

Travel insurance is crucial for travelling, similar to your accommodation requirements. With the advancing technologies, you can now purchase travel insurance online and safeguard your trip. All you need to ensure is that you submit the applications with all the accurate documents. This plays a key role in ensuring faster approval of the claim process. Now, if you're waiting or have to buy insurance at the last minute, you should check all the inclusions, terms and conditions and more before finalising your choice.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.