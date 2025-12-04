Legal luminary advocate Anik M Iktear Uddin: A success story as legal strategist, litigator, and crisis manager — bridging tradition and modern law with excellence

A M Iktear Uddin (Anik), born in 1984 in a village in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, moved to Bangalore in 1999. He completed SSLC (2001), PUC (2003), a 5-year LL.B (2008) and an LL.M in Business & Corporate Law from University Law College (2010), earning 2nd rank with First Class. A lifetime alumnus of ULC, he enrolled with the Bar Council of Karnataka and practices law before courts and agencies, earning multiple state and national awards for his legal work.

Advertisement

He began his career in 2006 by providing administrative support to a Law Firm in Malleswaram until 2008. Concurrently along with his another partner and wife Advocate Ayantika Mondal, he founded and managed Legal Troubleshooting and Prime Legal, In 2010, he joined Deshraj and PC Reddy Chambers, a law firm established since 1984, where he worked until July 2012. He then transitioned to Dell India Pvt Ltd as a Legal Associate in 2012.

Subsequently, in 2013, he returned to Prime Legal, established in 2009. From 2015 to 2019, he served as Associate Director at ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola cabs), where he oversaw legal affairs and law enforcement across associated companies. Returning to Prime Legal in 2019, he expanded partnerships with various law firms across India.

Advertisement

Currently, alongside his full-time legal practice representing clients in various cases across High Courts and different courts in India, he also serves as an additional director and heads legal teams as a consultant for several companies, with a specialization in fintech and recruitment sectors.

Advocate Anik is involved with multiple companies in handling law enforcement issues, including representing cases before the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, CCB, and the Fraud Prevention Unit under the Ministry. He actively participates in discussions with various agencies and has played a key role in managing legal matters for cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges. His exceptional support to globally renowned cryptocurrency exchanges has been widely praised.

Advocate Anilk has made significant contributions in handling cases across a wide spectrum of legal areas including Civil Law, Criminal Law, NDPS, Cyber crime, Corporate and Commercial Law, Family Law, Intellectual Property Law, Labor and Employment Law, Consumer Law, Company Law, and many more. His exceptional track record and numerous positive reviews attest to his expertise and success in these fields.

Advertisement

From 2012 to 2015, he actively contributed to legal aid services under the District Legal Aid Services, where he served as a conciliator for numerous pre-litigation cases. His efforts were instrumental in resolving over 10,000 cases through mediation. He also represented many indigent clients in court pro bono, ensuring they received legal support from start to finish, even after his tenure with the District Legal Aid Services concluded.

Furthermore, his law firm continues to provide options for free legal advice and services to those in need, extending his commitment to accessibility and justice beyond his tenure with the legal aid services.

In addition to his work, he has been appointed as a Special Public Prosecutor for a high-profile double murder case in JP Nagar. His legal acumen and efforts have had a substantial impact, including a notable achievement in a consumer case where he secured compensation exceeding ₹1 million for his client. This achievement was widely reported by various media outlets, highlighting his expertise and success in the legal field.

He is highly acclaimed for his expertise in dealing with cybercrime-related cases, having successfully handled a portfolio of over 30,000 such cases. His profound understanding and proactive approach in cybercrime prevention have garnered significant recognition.

Advertisement

In an effort to raise awareness, his insights and recommendations on cyber fraud prevention, as conveyed during interviews, were widely disseminated across various media platforms. This initiative aimed to educate the public about cybersecurity measures and empower potential victims with actionable steps to safeguard themselves from digital threats.

He collaborated extensively with state police departments, earning a strong reputation for his contributions. Notable cases include the 12-year-old girl's rape and murder case in Kolkata, and the Preet Vihar abduction case. In the latter, he actively assisted law enforcement teams with valuable inputs, locations, and searches. His involvement was widely reported and even featured in the crime series "Hello Taxi" on Crime Petrol. His assistance in numerous other cases has also been widely appreciated and recognized. He also worked at various aggregator company such as taxi, fintech, crypto as their nodal officer.

Advocate Anik is renowned for his exceptional crisis management skills and has played a pivotal role in resolving significant strikes to restore business normalcy for the companies he advises and works with. His expertise in corporate affairs, particularly in collaborating with the government on behalf of companies to discuss various government-related issues, including the introduction of new laws and schemes, is remarkable and highly recognised.

Advertisement

He actively participated in the development of state laws on taxis and bike taxis. Additionally, he engaged in various notable activities, such as launching jute bags at Gurgaon court and celebrating Road Safety Month with the Bangalore and Gurgaon police.

He played a crucial role in revoking a government ban on a company and clarified numerous issues with the media and government departments to keep the company out of any further complications. He also mitigated strikes to normalize the company's business operations