Top stocks in news: Wakefit, Wipro, BEL, Paytm, Corona Remedies, Dr Reddy's, Auro Pharma

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Friday amid optimism around liquidity after the US Fed's rate cut even as the rupee hit news lows and FIIs outflows continued. BSE Sensex surged 449.53 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 85,267.66, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 148.40 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at 26,046.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, December 15, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Moneyboxx Finance shall trade ex-bonus today, while shares of Tilak Ventures shall trade for ex-date for rights issue. Shares of Bandhan Bank continue to remain in F&O ban list.

Corona Remedies: The pharma player is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Monday, December 15 as the company raised a total of Rs 655.37 crore via IPO, which was sold between December 8-10 for Rs 1,062 apiece with a lot size of 14 equity shares. The issue was subscribed a whopping 137.04 times during the three-day bidding.

Wakefit Innovations: The direct to customer (D2C) sleep solutions player will kick-off its Dalal Street debut on Monday, December 15 as it raised Rs 1,288.89 crore from IPO route between December 8-10. The issue was sold for Rs 195 apiece with a lot size of 76 equity shares, getting subscribed only 2.52 times.

Wipro: The AI-powered technology services and consulting firm has expanded its longstanding partnership with Google Cloud to enhance enterprise productivity and drive global digital transformation with Gemini Enterprise. It also announced a three-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to help enterprises transform into Frontier Firms—early leaders in AI adoption.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The USFDA completed a GMP and a Pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its formulations facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, and issued a Form 483 with five observations. The inspection was conducted during December 4–12.

Bharat Electronics: The PSU defence firm has bagged additional orders worth Rs 776 crore since November 14, including indigenous counter unmanned aerial systems, software-defined radios, anti-drone systems, communication equipment, medical electronics, gun control systems, weapon control systems, security software, avionics, masts, components, upgrades, spares and services.

One 97 Communications: The parent player of fintech platform Paytm has completed an additional investment of Rs 2,250 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services, through subscription to its rights issue of equity shares.

Brigade Enterprises: The Income Tax Department conducted a survey at the registered office and a few other offices of the company during December 9–13. It extended full cooperation to the authorities and provided all necessary documents. Business operations continued as usual and were not impacted by the survey.

KEC International: The RPG Group firm has secured new orders worth Rs 1,150 crore in the transmission & distribution and civil businesses. The India transmission & distribution business has won its largest-ever order from a reputed private player for a 765 kV transmission line and a 765/400 kV AIS substation on an LSTK basis.

Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA inspected Unit-V, an API manufacturing facility of its subsidiary Apitoria Pharma, in Telangana during December 1–12, and concluded with the issuance of a Form 483 with three observations, which are procedural in nature.

Godawari Power and Ispat: The metal player has decided to increase the capacity of its battery energy storage system project from 10 GWh to 40 GWh at an investment of Rs 1,625 crore, to be implemented in two phases. Phase 1 will increase capacity from 10 GWh to 20 GWh at a cost of Rs 1,025 crore in FY27, while Phase 2 will expand capacity from 20 GWh to 40 GWh in FY29.

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka–Aakshaya Joint Venture, where Ashoka Buildcon holds a 51 per cent stake and Aakshaya Infra Projects holds 49 per cent, has received a Letter of Acceptance-cum-work order for a project worth Rs 1,041.44 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

NLC India: The power generation firm has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for setting up 110 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV power projects in Uttar Pradesh under captive mode. Its subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with PTC India to establish a green energy joint venture.

Astra Microwave Products: The defence company has received an order worth Rs 124 crore from Astra Rafael Comsys, its joint venture company, for the supply of modules, cable assemblies, and antennas for SDR.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: The company board has approved a proposal for the sale of NPAs and written-off loans to an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC), with the pool size up to Rs 1,700 crore. The bank carries an overall provision of 94 per cent on the above pool.

SMS Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA conducted an inspection of the company’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, during December 8–12, and concluded with one minor observation in Form 483. The observation is procedural in nature and does not relate to data integrity.

Vibhor Steel Tubes: The manufacturer of steel tubes and pipes, secured two new domestic orders aggregating Rs 11.44 crore, exclusive of applicable taxes, further strengthening its order book in the metal crash barrier segment.