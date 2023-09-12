Manu Agrawal of Tutort Academy Bridges Software Engineering education gap

Incepted in 2021, Tutort Academy embarks on a transformative mission to educate one million students in the field of Software Engineering, epitomizing their dedication to upskilling individuals. What sets this academy apart is its unique approach, assessing learners based on knowledge rather than mere certificates. The academy's commitment to providing top-tier education is evident through live interactive classes, doubt-clearing sessions, and distinguished trainers from renowned institutions like IITs, NITs, and IIMs. Additionally, they ensure guaranteed job referrals, enhancing career prospects for their students.

With an impressive track record, Tutort Academy has successfully placed over thousands of students while offering Master courses in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Structures, and Full Stack. These comprehensive courses, ranging from 4 to 10 months, cater to the learners' convenience, taking place on weekends. Notably, the academy fosters a remote working culture, allowing learners to fully immerse themselves in their educational journey. Their 50-member strong team further highlights their success.

Founded by Manu Agrawal and Abhishek Gupta, Tutort Academy thrives on an industry-tested approach, effectively honing the skills of tech professionals. Their mentors, hailing from top tech giants, provide personalized guidance in a live-online format, supporting learners through 1:1 mentorship and doubt-clearing sessions.

Having taught over 1000+ students, Software Engineer Manu Agrawal made a bold decision to leave his high-paying 1.9 crore job at companies like Google and Microsoft to co-found Tutort Academy with his friend Abhishek Gupta. The academy, led by industry veterans, aims to continuously improve and share advancements in AI, ML, Data Science, Software Development, and other relevant fields. Manu's own journey began in a government school in a town near Jhansi, UP, where he faced academic challenges but eventually excelled and secured prestigious opportunities at Microsoft and Google before choosing to join Tutort Academy in 2023.

Under the supervision of Manu Agramwal, Tutort Academy recognizes the significance of continuous skill development for career growth. Whether seeking career advancement, business expansion, a more fulfilling life, improved community education, or understanding the dynamics of evolving technologies, their courses cater to a diverse audience.

The academy's program highlights encompass training by industry experts, personalized mentorship, profile review, dedicated placement assistance, flexible two-year passes, and customizable payment options. Embracing live-online classrooms, Tutort Academy enables students to acquire job-ready skills at their own pace, making learning convenient and accessible.

Tutort Academies relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to empowering learners with cutting-edge knowledge establishes them as a formidable player in the EdTech industry. For more information, visit https://www.tutort.net/?utm_source=pr.