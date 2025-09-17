In a move that could reshape the global AI and entertainment industries, Chinese AI powerhouse MiniMax, alongside its platform Hailuo AI, has declared its intent to acquire Hollywood.AI, the innovative venture created by Fame By Sheeraz.

The formal letter, addressed to Sheeraz Hasan, outlines the strategic importance of Hollywood.AI, describing it as a rare and irreplaceable asset. MiniMax emphasised that acquiring the platform would not only strengthen China’s global leadership in artificial intelligence but also provide a decisive edge over U.S. tech giants such as Meta, OpenAI, and Google.

“Hollywood.ai is a rare strategic asset. Securing it will strengthen China’s leadership in AI and give us an edge over U.S. competitors like Meta, OpenAI, and Google,” wrote Yan Junjie, representing MiniMax and Hailuo AI.

More than a commercial acquisition, the bid positions Hollywood.AI as a gateway to the future of AI-powered entertainment—a fusion of advanced technology and the global media ecosystem. MiniMax stressed the urgency of beginning discussions immediately, signalling its determination to secure a foothold in the next wave of entertainment innovation.

This bold step underscores the rising competition between East and West in artificial intelligence, with Hollywood.AI now emerging as a focal point in the race to define the future of next-generation media technologies.