NEC Corporation: 125 Years of Living Purpose and Creating Social Value

NEC Corporation, a Japanese IT Solutions provider of global repute, has been providing unmatched societal value, globally for over 125 years. Established in 1899, NEC has been a fundamental force in shaping what we see today as modern Japan through its contributions to technology in multiple domains. Since the late 1970s, NEC has been at the forefront of leveraging the transformative potential of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) to spearhead societal progress. As one of the pioneers in the global technology landscape, consistently leveraging its expertise to address some of the most pressing challenges faced by communities worldwide, NEC Corporation has left its imprint on every crucial turning point in the evolution of technology.

Driven by a singular purpose to "create the social values of safety, security, fairness, and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential”, the company firmly believes in integrating not only technology, but business models, and diverse human resources as well. Today, NEC’s sheer depth and breadth of experience gives it a primacy of position on the global stage. The company’s strong global presence includes 300+ group companies spread across 50 countries, a talented workforce of 110,000 employees, and a robust intellectual property portfolio with over 49,000 patents.

In India, NEC Corporation has been present for over 70 years, deploying cutting-edge Japanese technology to solve unique and complex challenges unique in the Indian context. During this journey, NEC has remained a silent crusader in the nation’s digital transformation journey, not only contributing to, but also shaping the trajectory at every crucial juncture - starting with the first 2GHz microwave communication system and analog switches in the 50s and 60s which laid the groundwork for India’s telecommunications sector, to present day contributions like the DigiYatra program that has irrevocably transformed how India travels.

The company’s work in India cuts across several critical sectors, including public safety, transportation, healthcare, smart cities, logistics, and agriculture. One common thread underpins every project deployed and every new solution developed at NEC - to make lives easier, safer, inclusive, and more efficient for everyone. Whether it is through the Integrated Command and Control Centres, that act as the nerve centre of cities, making urban management easier for authorities and citizens alike, or through the submarine cable projects that have permanently changed the socio-economic fate of communities in remote islands of Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep, NEC through its solutions has positively touched day to day lives of common man.

Innovating in India, for India, lies at the heart of NEC’s operations in the country, serving as the guiding principle for every solution developed here. India offers an unmatched crop of tech-talent that are inspired and driven to make a difference and find opportunities where their work blends seamlessly with a sense of purpose. On the other hand, the sheer diversity and complexity of the Indian market has been game changing in shaping innovation at NEC India.

This winning combination has taken NEC India up the ranks, giving it a place of great importance for the group at large, from the perspective of R&D, and Innovation, enabling it to not only innovate in India, for India, but In India, for India, from India, for Global as well! This is reflected in a myriad of things. The first being the Global Development & Delivery Centre (GDC), situated in India, which plays a strategic role in fueling innovation for NEC globally. More recently, the decision to establish NEC’s Global Smart Cities Centre of Excellence in India is an acknowledgement of the depth and richness of experience and domain expertise that NEC India carries in the Smart Cities vertical. Furthermore, India’s contributions to the company’s global smart cities business unit is further reinforced by development of enhanced technology solutions as part of its Global Smart City Suite, which is poised for continued portfolio expansion.

NEC’s significant presence in India is a culmination of its people, powered by Japanese excellence in technology, which are tied together by the commonly held values and an unwavering commitment to their purpose, encapsulated best by this statement: “Empowering Lives, Building Tomorrow”. Looking to the future, as the IT/ITES sector evolves and India continues its quest for a fully developed nation by 2047, the next-gen technologies like Quantum Computing and AI will continue to shape the domain. We recognize the immense potential of these advancements in addressing critical challenges across sectors and driving inclusive growth. This will require a collaborative approach, combining investments in R&D; a conducive regulatory environment, and public-private-partnerships, geared towards enhancing adoption across critical sectors like healthcare and agriculture.

At NEC, we understand this imperative, and are strategically positioned to be an active participant in this journey and leverage these technologies effectively and make tangible contributions. Our focus is not just on technological innovation, but on its practical application to improve the lives of everyday Indians, contributing meaningfully to India's journey towards becoming a fully developed nation.