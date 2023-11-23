Nitin Verma, InstaAstro Founder: An emerging leader in Astro-Tech space

Claiming to have started from a low stage in life, Nitin Verma, Founder & CEO of InstaAstro, is transforming the scene of astrology in the digital age. He is determined to continue helping people through the popular traditional practice called Astrology, grounding its relevance in a tech-driven world.

Today, Nitin carries the torch that aims to lead astrology to its next milestone, making genuine astrologers readily accessible within the reach of your fingertips. His online astrology platform, InstaAstro, inculcates well-read horoscope readers, kundli examiners, tarot readers, vastu experts, and many more from all domains of astrology. These astrology scholars are a team of over 1,500 skilled individuals, serving people with top-class guidance for different situations of life. InstaAstro is indeed a one-stop solution for all your astrological needs.

The Growth of Astrology over the past few years seems like the dawn of a great ancient legacy altogether. Post-pandemic, everybody was anxious about their future even more, impacting their physical as well as mental health. This paved the way for the significant popularity of astrological help to rise and meet the public eye incessantly. Needless to say, the demand to connect with genuine astrologers has skyrocketed.

The global astrology market size shows estimations in billions today. The last recorded value stood at $12.8 billion. This included revenue from astrology consultations, software, books, media and related products. Hence, astrology websites, social media accounts, and apps have seen exponential growth. This is expected to reach almost $22.8 billion by 2031.

Astrology is no longer relegated to niche magazines; it's a topic of discussion in mainstream media and podcasts. This wasn’t possible if true knowledge of astrology would not have been made available through startups like InstaAstro.

InstaAstro is the epitome of people’s trust in astrology, which has grown only due to the guidance of their stellar team of astrologers. Rightful astrologers in the right hands - the definition just fits in terms of the 10x growth that the company has demonstrated.

"With rapid advancements in technology like mobile apps, astrology has become more accessible," explained Verma, "But it also risks becoming trivialised or misused. Our role is to uphold the integrity of this sacred science and help people develop a deeper understanding of themselves and their life's journey."

Under the leadership of Nitin Verma, InstaAstro is redefining astrology for the digitised world. The company's website and mobile app provide on-demand astrology charts, readings and content to help people gain useful insights into their lives, relationships and major life events. Readings are performed by highly trained astrologers using time-tested techniques based on the ancient Indian science of astrology.

“The foremost important thing is the quality of Astrologers on the Platform. We ensure having the best astrologers on our platform to serve the customer's needs at their best.”, says Nitin Verma. “This was, is & will remain the foremost important criteria. And the fundamental reason why customers come back to us is to talk to the top skilled astrologers. We are here to solve that first.”

Over the past two years, they have effectively supported millions in finding clarity and direction, reaching over 1 million seconds of consultation daily. With the growing interest in astrology, they are committed to leveraging this trend to provide tangible, real-life problem-solving. They aim to drive it to 1 billion seconds of consultation per day.

The next thing that he shares is also essential to the sole purpose of solving customer’s issues at their best. He says, “After Quality Astrologers comes the Usability and User Experience. It is the next most important thing as it defines how conveniently and intuitively a user can access the best astrologers with proper detailing of their expertise, experience, ratings, and more information easily.”

InstaAstro is dedicated to expanding the reach of impactful astrological guidance to more people worldwide. Through strategic partnerships and empowering the most adept astrologers, their mission is to resolve unstructured and unanswered issues prevailing in the world.

