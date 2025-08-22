Odoo Community Days India 2025 Empowers India’s Mid-Market Transformation

India’s largest tech and business gathering was held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, as Odoo Community Days India 2025 attracted more than 25,000 participants for two days of strategic keynotes, hands on sessions, and ecosystem building.

Smart Classes and Hackathon

Smart Classes (August 11 and 12) immersed attendees in role based workshops spanning finance, HR, CRM, retail, manufacturing, and e-commerce. The Odoo Hackathon 2025, with 18,000 registrants (8,800 virtual and 1,000 offline finalists), recognized by the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for highest participation in a 24 hour offline recruitment challenge, further showcased the platform’s ability to attract top technology talent. An industry focused Business Challenge empowered MBA students with real world ERP scenarios as well.

Keynotes and Roadmap

Day one and day two keynotes spotlighted Odoo’s rapid Indian growth.

Fabien Pinckaers, CEO of Odoo, emphasized India as one of Odoo’s fastest growing markets and unveiled highlights of Odoo 19’s AI driven capabilities.

Mantavya Gajjar, MD of Odoo India, outlined the future roadmap and partner ecosystem initiatives to support MSMEs nationwide.

A special Lunch with the CEO session allowed select attendees to discuss scaling strategies, AI integration, and entrepreneurial best practices directly with Pinckaers.

Exhibition and Live Demos

More than 250 exhibitors covering over 15 sectors collaborated to grow together within India’s largest open source community. Among these, 94.3 My FM also set up a dedicated stall, joining Odoo partners, technology innovators, and business manufacturers. Their live coverage from the venue brought the event’s energy to mainstream radio audiences, extending its reach beyond the convention halls.

The Odoo POS Café demonstrated live point of sale operations.

The Odoo Smart Mart offered real time inventory workflows.

The Odoo Store buzzed with visitors purchasing official merchandise.

Thought Leadership and Community

Speakers including Aman Gupta (boAt), Ranveer Allahbadia, Sharan Hegde, Ganesh (Think School), and others engaged technology professionals and next generation business leaders with insights on digital transformation and entrepreneurial leadership.

Teamwork and Ownership

Entirely managed by Odoo employees, from logistics and stage design to lighting, audio, and hospitality, the event exemplified Odoo’s spirit of teamwork and ownership. With free, open access sessions, Community Days delivered a memorable, value packed experience for India’s mid market enterprises.

With the massive success of the event, the Odoo team looks forward to welcoming participants again next year for an even more ambitious iteration.

See you next year with an even better experience.

