O.P. Jindal Global University Launches B.Sc. in Risk Management Programme Recognising IRM’s Global ERM Courses

In a landmark move to internationalise undergraduate education in India, O.P. Jindal Global University has partnered with the UK headquartered Institute of Risk Management’s (IRM) India Affiliate recognising the global Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) courses for the students of the University’s newly launched B.Sc. in Risk Management Programme.

The collaboration between O.P. Jindal Global University and IRM India Affiliate comes at a time when the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 calls for more industry-aligned, skill-based, and globally benchmarked programmes that prepare students for real-world challenges. The programme bridges the gap between higher education and professional readiness, preparing a new generation of certified risk managers with the knowledge and tools to engage with real-world challenges, emerging risks, and organisational complexities across sectors.

IRM, headquartered in the United Kingdom in 1986, is the world’s leading certifying body for ERM, with a presence in 143 countries. IRM is the only body to award professional designations in ERM up to Fellowship (Stage / Level 5).

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is a non-profit, multi-disciplinary and research-oriented university with over 15,000 students and over faculty members. Jindal School of Banking & Finance is one of 12 schools focused on providing global and interdisciplinary education. At the core of JGU's vision and mission is their aspiration to be a role model for excellence in higher education in India and among the leading universities of the world.

The degree programme is fully delivered by the faculty of Jindal School of Banking & Finance (JSBF). The academic year follows a unique format with 4 months of online learning, 4 months of on-campus teaching, and 4 months of internship or applied industry exposure, ensuring a well-rounded blend of academic rigour, practical insight, and real-world application.

University students will prepare for and appear in IRM’s Level 1 (‘FoRM’) examination, culminating in the award of the Foundation Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management at the end of Year 1. Following this, students will have the option to independently register either for the Level 2 Enterprise Risk Management or Financial Services Risk Management examination, or alternatively, pursue a basket of four specialist courses covering Risk Culture, ESG Risk, Supply Chain Risk, and Cyber Risk, each with its respective assessments / examinations conducted by IRM India Affiliate. In preparation for these courses, the students will also receive a comprehensive set of learning resources, including access to reading materials, discussion forums, quizzes, module coaches, and international webinars as applicable. While JSBF shall not teach any of the IRM qualifications / certifications, the programme includes an industry-led component of teaching by risk experts and senior professionals from IRM India Affiliate, bringing in practical relevance, India-specific case studies, and alignment with governance frameworks and risk standards.

Graduates will thus be uniquely positioned with both a degree and industry-recognised certifications, enabling them to lead in roles across risk consulting, corporate strategy, resilience planning, compliance, sustainability, and board-level risk advisory, in both the public and private sectors.

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said: “This collaboration combines the rigour of academic excellence with the strength of a global professional body. It reflects our commitment to delivering industry-relevant, future-facing education that prepares students to lead in the age of uncertainty.”.

Prof. Ram B. Ramachandran, Professor and Vice Dean at Jindal School of Banking and Chair of Center for Digital Learning at the school commented on the unique capabilities that the program offers to students “We are excited to offer this program to meet the growing demand for skilled risk professionals. The unique structure of the program exponentially increases the opportunities for students who seek a rewarding career. Students will gain the expertise needed to navigate complex risks and drive organizational resilience.”.

Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate and India’s Youngest Enterprise Risk Expert, added: "Risk is no longer confined to a specialised function — it is an essential business competency across industries. Through this programme, we are equipping students with globally recognised skills and a practical understanding of enterprise risk management, preparing them to contribute meaningfully to organisations navigating an increasingly complex and uncertain world.”

Applications are now open for the first cohort of this nationally pioneering programme. For more details, visit https://jguonline.edu.in/