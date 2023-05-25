Passionpreneur Dev Gadhvi on Aligning Passion with Profit to Build a Successful Business

Catch this exclusive interview with Passionpreneur Dev Gadhvi to understand his views on entrepreneurship and success. Read on to know his mantra to success in doing what you love.

Q: Dev, you're known as a "passionpreneur" - someone who follows their passion to build a successful business. How did you discover your passion, and how did you turn it into a business?

A: For me, it all started with a personal journey. I was working in the corporate sector, and while I had everything one supposedly needs to live a stable life, I felt like something was missing. I lacked motivation and purpose. I felt like I was stuck in a monotonous 9 to 5 rat race and living a zombie life. For me, it wasn't easy to give it all up because the life I had gave me all the financial security I lacked growing up. But after much deliberation, I realized that this was not the life I wanted to live. I wanted more from my life; I wanted to leave an impact. So I took the risk at the age of 36, and I started to explore different personal development techniques and programmes. This led me to discover the world of mentoring.

Once I started mentoring, I knew that this was what I was meant to do. I loved helping people unlock their potential and achieve their goals. So, I developed my own mentoring program to help people with what I struggled with - finding my passion and making a living doing what I love. That's how Dev Gadhvi Creations Private Limited came into being.

Q: What do you think sets successful entrepreneurs apart from those who struggle to get their businesses off the ground?

A: I think one of the biggest factors is your mindset- your ability to break out of the mediocrity mindset and actually push yourself to pursue a larger purpose. Most people are very content with little and are risk averse. Successful entrepreneurs don't care about society and what people think. They follow their heart and take the plunge to create something phenomenal.

They're also resilient and persistent. They don't give up when faced with challenges, but instead, they find creative solutions and keep moving forward.

Q: How do you balance following your passion with the practicalities of running a business?

A: It's definitely a balancing act. On the one hand, I always want to stay true to my passion and purpose. But on the other hand, I need to make sure that my business is sustainable and profitable.

One thing that helps me is to regularly revisit my goals and priorities. I ask myself: am I still aligned with my passion and purpose? Am I making progress towards my goals? If the answer is yes, then I know I'm on the right track.

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs who want to follow their passion and build a successful business?

A: My advice would be to start with your why. Why do you want to start a business? What drives you and motivates you? When you have a clear sense of purpose and passion, it will give you the energy and determination to overcome any obstacles.

I would also say to focus on adding value. When you focus on serving others and creating value for them, success will come naturally. Finally, be willing to take risks and

embrace failure. Not every idea will work out, but every failure is an opportunity to learn and grow.

Q: What role do you think mentorship plays in the journey of an entrepreneur, and how has it helped you in your own business?

A: Mentorship can be incredibly valuable for entrepreneurs. A good mentor can offer guidance, support, and advice based on their own experiences. They can help you avoid common pitfalls and make better decisions for your business.

Personally, I've had several mentors throughout my career who have helped me tremendously. They've provided me with valuable feedback, challenged me to think differently, and given me the confidence to take risks and pursue my goals.

Q: You've mentioned the importance of mindset and personal growth in the journey of an entrepreneur. What are some of the habits or practices that have helped you develop a growth mindset, and how can others cultivate this mindset?

A: One of the habits that has helped me is daily journaling. I take some time each morning to reflect on my goals, my progress, and any challenges that I'm facing. I also write down affirmations and positive thoughts to help me stay focused and motivated.

Another practice that has helped me is surrounding myself with like-minded individuals. I attend networking events like the MindValley ones around the world, mastermind groups, and other gatherings where I can connect with other entrepreneurs and learn from their experiences.

To cultivate a growth mindset, I would recommend developing a regular meditation or mindfulness practice, reading books and articles on personal development and

business strategy, and seeking out opportunities for learning and growth. It's also important to be open to feedback and willing to make changes when necessary.