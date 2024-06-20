Pioneering Excellence in Financial Consultancy: An Insightful Q&A with Jamsheer Poozhithara

In this insightful Q&A, Mr. Poozhithara expounds on his approach to financial management, risk mitigation strategies, and the innovative practices that have set Scribe apart.

With over 15 years of experience in a wide range of finance functions, including auditing, advisory, and financial planning, how has this diverse background shaped your approach to financial management at Global Chartered Accountants?

With over 15 years of experience across various finance functions like auditing, advisory, and financial planning, my diverse background has been instrumental in shaping our approach to financial management at Global Chartered Accountants. I possess a keen ability to assess organisations through their financial data, allowing me to grasp their operational health and effectiveness. This proficiency has been pivotal in enhancing the growth and profitability of the companies we oversee. Furthermore, it enables us to provide our clients with meticulously tailored financial solutions encompassing all finance areas.

You have various governments as your clients. Can you elaborate on how your team ensures accuracy in inventory counts and how this service has benefited clients across industries like Municipalities, Government Departments, Large-scale manufacturing plants, Pharmaceuticals, Warehouses, Retail, and Hospitality?

Scribe Stock Counters employs a specialised approach to physical stocktaking solutions and asset tagging services. Our process emphasises precision in maintaining accurate inventory counts and effective fixed asset management. By integrating advanced technology, skilled personnel, and rigorous quality checks, we ensure that our counts are consistently precise. Leveraging our extensive experience and expertise in process management, project execution, and scheduling, we deliver substantial benefits to a diverse clientele, including Municipalities, Government Departments, Large Scale Manufacturing Plants, Pharmaceuticals, Warehouses, Retail, and Hospitality industries.



Scribe Stock Counters specialises in physical stocktaking solutions and asset tagging services. You have various governments as your clients. Can you elaborate on how your team ensures accuracy in inventory counts and how this service has benefited clients across industries like Municipalities, Government Departments, Large-scale manufacturing plants, Pharmaceuticals, Warehouses, Retail, and Hospitality?

At Scribe Counters, we specialise in providing precise physical stocktaking solutions and asset tagging services. Our process revolves around maintaining impeccable accuracy in inventory counts and ensuring efficient, fixed-asset management. This is achieved by meticulously integrating cutting-edge technology, highly skilled personnel, and rigorous quality checks. Our extensive experience, along with expertise in process management, project execution, and scheduling, greatly benefits a diverse range of clients, including Municipalities, Government Departments, Large Scale Manufacturing Plants, Pharmaceuticals, Warehouses, Retail, and Hospitality industries.

The company's vision emphasises unparalleled accuracy and customer-centricity. How do you ensure Scribe Management Consultancy upholds these values in its day-to-day operations and service delivery?

Ensuring unparalleled accuracy and a customer-centric approach is at the core of our daily operations at Scribe Management Consultancy. We achieve this through stringent quality control, ongoing staff training, and a proactive approach to client feedback. This unwavering commitment ensures consistently delivering high-quality services that resonate with our values.

The unique "Count | Tag | Verify" Model is a central part of your mission to revolutionise inventory/asset management. Could you explain how this model works and impacts businesses' asset utilisation and efficiency?

The cornerstone of our approach is the 'Count | Tag | Verify' Model, a transformative method in inventory management. It begins with an accurate count of items, followed by strategic tagging for seamless tracking. Finally, a meticulous verification process leaves no room for discrepancies. This model significantly enhances asset utilisation, reduces losses, and elevates overall business operational efficiency.



Scribe Stock Counters deals with diverse industries, including jewellery and hospitality. How do you adapt your financial strategies and solutions to cater to each industry's specific needs and challenges?

Utilising my extensive experience in risk management, we adopt a comprehensive approach to identifying and mitigating financial risks for our clients. This involves conducting thorough risk assessments, developing targeted mitigation plans, and implementing regular monitoring protocols. Early identification of potential risks is paramount in ensuring the continuity and stability of our clients' businesses.



Given your extensive experience in risk management, could you share some key insights into how you approach and mitigate financial risks for clients, ensuring their business continuity and stability?

With my extensive background in risk management, we tackle and mitigate financial risks for our clients through a systematic process. This involves conducting thorough risk assessments, formulating effective mitigation plans, and monitoring regularly. Early detection of potential risks is crucial in safeguarding our clients' business continuity and stability.



As a dynamic leader with proven leadership capabilities, what strategies do you implement to foster a culture of excellence and innovation within your team across all your companies?

As a dynamic leader with proven capabilities, I cultivate a culture of excellence and innovation within our teams. We prioritise continuous learning, open communication, and collaborative efforts. Encouraging team members to explore novel ideas and approaches fuels innovation, ultimately enhancing our services.

Looking ahead, what do you envision for the future of Scribe Counters, and how do you plan to continue revolutionising inventory and asset management services in the region through your company?

In the future, we envision Scribe Counters as a regional leader and a certifying authority in inventory and asset management services. We are committed to advancing these services by harnessing cutting-edge technology, expanding our expertise, and maintaining a steadfast focus on our clients. Our overarching goal is to empower businesses worldwide, optimising their operations and facilitating greater success through our specialised expertise.

