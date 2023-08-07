Proxgy Reveals AudioCube Mini, a Pocket Sound Box with Handy Calculator & Innovative Features

Proxgy (Everywhere as a Service Pvt. Ltd.), an innovative Indian Industrial Internet of Things startup, today announced the launch of its ‘Make in India’ pocket sound box having a host of innovative features for its FinTech clients and PSU banks.

The 4G enabled mini sound box named AudioCube Mini is an extension of Proxgy’s existing line of sound boxes under the brand name AudioCube which include multiple variants including a Dynamic QR code sound box, a Bluetooth enabled music sound box and a sound box with ad network integration.

The 4G enabled AudioCube Mini comes with a host of innovative and sleek features including a pocket calculator, dual MEMS speakers for crystal clear surround sound notifications and Bluetooth music playback, a patent pending triangle stand design which converts any pocket sound box to an on shelf sound box among other innovative utilities for night travel on bicycles, etc. To ensure that the AudioCube can reach and function in remotest of regions across India, we have included an option of the AudioCube Mini to work with rechargeable and removable AAA battery cells just in case the hawkers, auto rickshaw drivers, rickshaw pullers, etc. don’t have access to USB charging but need to go digital moving towards a cash less economy” explained Pulkit Ahuja, Founder and CEO of Proxgy during the product launch.

A comprehensive video detailing the various innovative features of AudioCube Mini –

Pulkit Ahuja further added that “The AudioCube Mini also features a patent pending design which enables it to be used like a handheld pocket device with neck straps or lanyard that can easily be converted to a shelf top device by swiveling the convertible stand”.

Proxgy is a B2B Indian player serving Tier 1 Indian Fintechs and PSU banks with innovative and disruptive ‘Made in India’ payment confirmation devices and has garnered a confirmed orderbook of over INR 35 crores for its range of custom built AudioCube devices and their corresponding software pipeline and dashboards in just 6 months of AudioCube launch.

“The AudioCube Mini will act as a node of the same ‘Assist.Live’ platform which powers our other B2B products, including our SmartHat Smart Safety Helmets, Sleefe® Smart Cap conversion devices and Lockator Smart locks”, added Pulkit.

Interestingly, Proxgy had showcased their first version of the on-shelf sound boxes on National television back in 2021 on Shark Tank India, Season 1. They impressed the sharks Peyush Bansal (Founder of Lenskart) and emerged as one of the highest funded companies on the show. Proxgy were recently declared winner in GITEX Africa, African continent’s largest Tech and Startup event for their innovative ecosystem empowering blue collar and industrial workers across industries.