Safeguard against energy cost escalations in wake of regional conflicts: Using fuel-free onsite solar hardware by Becquer

As targeted war strikes across different continents threatening to spike energy costs through oil and gas based restrictions in supply or logistics through channels such as the Strait of Hormuz, generating as much risk-free power as possible, in your own premise of the factory or establishment is becoming even more justified. While it may not fulfill the entire requirement, but with a running cost of Rs. 20-30 paise per unit of electricity from Becquer’s onsite solar hardware that comes with a multi-decade warranty, can be attached to roofs, walls and facades, factories, especially the ones that have power as a major cost component, can reduce their operating costs through onsite solar. If in the past the factory was relying solely on grid power that costs Rs. 8-10 on a per unit basis of electricity, by using onsite solar power through a one-time investment, even if the factory gets 40%-70% of its daily power from onsite solar that has a near zero running cost, the blended power cost for the factory, drastically drops to Rs. 3-4 per unit of electricity on average. This allows factories to offset the impact of the tariffs, by reducing their prices and still maintaining similar operating margins as before. Or, in scenarios where price cuts are not necessary, the extra savings would directly go to the bottom line, thereby improving the EBIDTA, overall price per earnings and providing more room for reinvestment. China has traditionally used very low running cost of power as one of the powerful levels to make manufacturing not only competitive but very well benchmarked to the industrial power costs of other economies.

Over the last many years, Becquer, has powered with its integrated solar hardware, multiple factories across all states of India, ranging from textiles, foods, metals, plastics, pharma and branded real estate projects. It is now deepening its development of the Heterojunction (HJT) technology already deployed in the field to power different kinds of factories with a peak core cell efficiency of 26.3% and module efficiency varying with the module packing designs, has been developing the infrastructure both at the upstream and downstream to enable the lowest cost of solar hardware globally, it has recently commissioned India’s first and largest solar industrial façade to power a major home textile brand , thereby enhancing the contribution of solar electricity apart from the existing solar panels on the roof and validating a new way to integrate solar technology into the building materials that also reduces the overall temperature inside the building, and reduces the air conditioning bills naturally. The solar façade has capitalized on the existing pillar strengths of the factory shed and ensured no visible cabling of the solar modules to maintain the aesthetics. All the major industrial brands that have factories in India to manufacture automobiles, steel, cement, engineering products and food and FMCG goods, are employing its solar hardware for captive power needs and meeting their sustainability initiatives.

Given India’s momentum towards transitioning to green energy not only for existing power requirements but also for new areas of power consumption, Becquer with its manufacturing technology and end-use design capabilities is poised to be at the forefront of this transition across markets. You can reach out to the Becquer team at contact@becquer.co