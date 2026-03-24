Sanjeev Mansotra’s Planet One augments upstream off-shore commitment; announces drilling in 2026 in its Deepwater Cape Three Points Drilling (DWCTP) block in Ghana

Planet One Oil & Gas is taking decisive steps to advance its upstream ambitions as preparations intensify for exploratory drilling at the Deepwater Cape Three Points (DWCTP) offshore block in Ghana. As the company announced its 2026 drilling campaign, it demonstrated full technical, financial, and regulatory preparedness to move ahead toward a key milestone that could significantly reshape Ghana’s upstream oil and gas landscape. Drilling operations are expected to commence following the completion of environmental impact assessments, stakeholder consultations, and the acquisition of necessary permits.

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The Deepwater Cape Three Points (DWCTP) block represents one of Ghana’s most promising offshore prospects, located in deepwater territory adjacent to the prolific Tano Basin, an area that already hosts producing assets such as Jubilee and TEN Fields.

Planet One is developing this block in a joint venture with Ghana’s indigenous oil marketing company, GOIL PLC. GOIL Upstream Ghana Limited signed Farm-In and Joint Operating Agreements with Planet One Group in 2023 and the partnership is widely seen as a strategic move to consolidate local participation in Ghana’s upstream sector.

Mr. Sanjeev Mansotra said, “The DWCTP off-shore project underscores our group’s ability to diligently finance and develop complex & strategic projects across sectors and geographies. It also embodies our strong confidence in the Ghanian economy and in Ghana as a preferred, stable & long-term investment destination across Africa.”

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He further added that, “We have a total investment commitment of USD 165 mn for the current year with a potential of doubling this over the next two years. Starting 2026, we have also commenced capital investments in another off-shore block in the western basin of Ghana, in the shallow waters north of the Jubilee, TEN, and Sankofa fields.”

Planet One has shortlisted drilling companies for its operations, assuring the Government of its commitment to meeting all statutory and operational standards, and reiterating its collaborative relationship with regulators, fostering compliance, and ensure sustainable growth in Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector.