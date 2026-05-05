Suvendu Adhikari to Dilip Ghosh: Who all are in the race to become BJP's first Bengal CM?

In a historic breakthrough, the BJP is on the cusp of forming its first-ever government in West Bengal — a state that has long been a fortress of the Left and the Trinamool Congress. The party secured a total of 206 out of the total 294 assembly seats in West Bengal.

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Now comes the next big question every Bengali is asking: who will be the state's first-ever BJP Chief Minister? The question comes as BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is likely to head for Delhi today evening.

Several names are already in the running. From Suvendu Adhikari to veteran Dilip Ghosh — the race is wide open. Here's a look at the top contenders.

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Suvendu Adhikari: He is the frontrunner in the discussions over who will lead Bengal. Having defeated Mamata Banerjee twice in the electoral battleground, Suvendu Adhikari is the most prominent BJP leader in West Bengal. His 2021 win against Mamata in Nandigram and 2026 victory in Bhabanipur have made him the BJP's most symbolic anti-Mamata figure.

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Dilip Ghosh: Considered as one of the most influential minds behind the BJP's rise in Bengal, he was instrumental in ensuring the saffron party's growth in the state. He represents the party's old organisational base and is likely to appeal to cadres who value ideological consistency and toughness.

Samik Bhattacharya: A long-time ideologue of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Samik Bhattacharya has been associated with the BJP since its early years in the state when it had minimal to no electoral presence.

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He is the current president of the party's West Bengal unit. Away from the limelight, he squarely devoted his time and attention to internal management, booth-level organisation and electoral strategy instead of mass mobilisation. Bhattacharya is viewed as a moderate style and has often drawn comparisons to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Besides this, he aligns with the "bhadralok" image that the BJP can consider when deciding who will lead Bengal.

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Agnimitra Paul: She is the general secretary of the West Bengal BJP and has also served as the head of the BJP Mahila Morcha. Paul can be among the BJP's top picks if the party decides to go for a woman CM. Agnimitra Paul helps the BJP project a younger and sharper image.

How did the BJP breach Mamata's citadel?

The BJP crossed the 200-seat mark in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly and unseated the Trinamool Congress after three consecutive terms. Union Home Minister Amit Shah camped in Bengal for nearly 15 days, holding late-night strategy meetings and directing the next day’s ground execution.

He addressed more than 50 rallies and roadshows, while promises such as implementing the 7th Pay Commission for government employees and enforcing law and order formed part of the campaign message.

After the first phase of polling, Shah’s claim that the BJP would win more than 110 of the 152 seats that had voted on April 23 helped build the perception that a change in power was possible.

That momentum was backed by a five-member team: Dharmendra Pradhan handled overall strategy, Bhupender Yadav focused on booth-level organisation and legal issues, Sunil Bansal strengthened the party network through the Panna Pramukh model, Biplab Deb campaigned in regions with socio-cultural links to Tripura, and Amit Malviya led the digital campaign.

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(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)