Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh’s reappointments as Tata trustees opposed by Mehli Mistry, JN Mistry: Report

Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh’s proposed reappointment as trustees of the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT) has reportedly faced opposition. Two trustees, Mehli Mistry and JN Mistry, voted against the move, according to a report.

According to Moneycontrol, Srinivasan and Singh, whose current terms expire next Sunday, had sought renewal as trustees. The trust circulated a proposal for approval from all existing trustees. Under TEDT’s articles, such renewals require unanimous approval. With two trustees opposing, both are unlikely to secure another term, it said.

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Srinivasan is currently vice-chairman of Tata Trusts. It is unclear if he will continue in that role if he is no longer a TEDT trustee, sources said.

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The Tata Education and Development Trust is a prominent trust within the Tata Trusts network, managing a corpus estimated at over ₹5,000 crore. The trust focuses on education-led philanthropic initiatives, including scholarship programmes.

According to the report, Srinivasan and Singh voted in favour of each other’s reappointment. Mehli Mistry and JN Mistry are life trustees of TEDT. Noel N Tata, also a life trustee, has not voted so far. Current trustees include Noel N Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Mehli Mistry, and JN Mistry.

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This development marks a fresh escalation in internal differences within Tata Trusts, which controls Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group.

The issue is significant ahead of the May 8 meeting of Tata Trusts, where a broader review of the trusts’ representation on the Tata Sons board is expected. The possible nomination of Bhaskar Bhat, former managing director of Titan Company and a recent inductee to the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, is under consideration, along with a potential recast of the trusts’ nominees on the Tata Sons board, according to the report.