Investors reacted to the bag of numbers from Tata Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday. The Tata Group company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,132 crore attributable to equity shareholders for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, from Rs 56 crore in the same period last year.

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Tata Chemicals share performance

Because the earnings announcement hit the stock exchanges post-market hours on Monday, the market's reaction unfolded early today. The Tata Group shares were trading 1.76% lower at Rs 790.65 per share in early trade, slipping from their previous close of Rs 804.85 apiece. Meanwhile, the counter is up over 24% in the past one month.

On the technical front, according to Trendlyne data, the Tata group stock is currently trading above 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100- day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but below 200-day SMA.

Tata Chemicals dividend

Despite the widening net loss, according to the stock exchange filings, the company board has recommended a dividend of 11 per share for the financial year 2025-26.

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The company said that this payout woud be distributed within five days of the AGM, subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming 87th Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Q4 performance

Digging into the consolidated financials, the balance sheet reveals an exceptional charge of Rs 1,837 crore for the quarter, this was tied to an impairment charge towards goodwill in its US operations, triggered by adverse market conditions and geopolitical headwinds.

Meanwhile, the consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 3,438 crore, down from Rs 3,509 crore in the same period last year.