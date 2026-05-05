Business Today
Subscribe
ElectionBT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Group stock announces dividend despite Rs 2,132 cr Q4 net loss - check amount

Tata Group stock announces dividend despite Rs 2,132 cr Q4 net loss - check amount

The Tata Group shares were trading 1.76% lower at Rs 790.65 per share in early trade, slipping from their previous close of Rs 804.85 apiece.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated May 5, 2026 11:10 AM IST
Tata Group stock announces dividend despite Rs 2,132 cr Q4 net loss - check amountTata Chemicals: Meanwhile, the consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 3,438 crore, down from Rs 3,509 crore in the same period last year. (Image: AI generated/ Tata Group logo)

Investors reacted to the bag of numbers from Tata Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday. The Tata Group company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,132 crore attributable to equity shareholders for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, from Rs 56 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tata Chemicals share performance

Because the earnings announcement hit the stock exchanges post-market hours on Monday, the market's reaction unfolded early today. The Tata Group shares were trading 1.76% lower at Rs 790.65 per share in early trade, slipping from their previous close of Rs 804.85 apiece. Meanwhile, the counter is up over 24% in the past one month.

On the technical front, according to Trendlyne data, the Tata group stock is currently trading above 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100- day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but below 200-day SMA.

Tata Chemicals dividend

 Despite the widening net loss, according to the stock exchange filings, the company board has recommended a dividend of 11 per share for the financial year 2025-26. 

Advertisement

The company said that this payout woud be distributed within five days of the AGM, subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming 87th Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Q4 performance

Digging into the consolidated financials, the balance sheet reveals an exceptional charge of Rs 1,837 crore for the quarter, this was tied to an impairment charge towards goodwill in its US operations, triggered by adverse market conditions and geopolitical headwinds. 

Meanwhile, the consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 3,438 crore, down from Rs 3,509 crore in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 5, 2026 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today