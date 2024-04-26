Simpliwork Offices: Pioneering transformative change in facilities management in the flex workspace industry

In recent years, the corporate real estate (CRE) landscape has witnessed a significant transformation, marked by a heightened focus on sustainability, wellness, and technological advancements within workplace environments. As the world comes to terms with the after-effects of the pandemic, the importance of health and wellness in the workplace has come to the forefront. In response, there has been a concerted effort to integrate design elements that promote both active and restorative wellness zones, biophilic features, and health-oriented employee amenities.

According to the JLL–CRE Matrix report, there has been a substantial increase of approximately 59% in the development of green-certified commercial buildings over the past three years. This trend underscores a strategic shift in infrastructure and operations within the CRE sector, reflecting a growing demand for sustainable and wellness-focused spaces.

Simultaneously, there has been a notable surge in the adoption of technological innovations aimed at creating safer and healthier built environments. “This includes cleaner and more sustainable HVAC, water, and lighting solutions, which contribute to the overall well-being of occupants,” says Ashish Chitrode – VP, Facilities, Simpliwork Offices.

Amidst these transformative changes, flexible workspaces have emerged as a crucial component of occupiers' portfolios, particularly in light of the rapid adoption of hybrid work models. “Companies are placing greater emphasis on enterprise solutions and customization to adapt to evolving workplace dynamics,” he adds.

Furthermore, occupiers are integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria and net-zero carbon (NZC) targets into their office space selection process. “Green Lease terms are expected to play a pivotal role in facilitating ongoing collaboration between developers and occupiers to achieve ESG objectives effectively.

Looking ahead, green building certification is poised to become a standard requirement for occupiers when selecting office spaces, reflecting a growing recognition of the importance of sustainability in real estate development and management,” says Ashish.

Simpliwork Offices is leading this paradigm shift, with a new approach to workspace solutions that prioritizes customization, security, and flexibility. By integrating ESG principles and technology-driven infrastructure, Simpliwork ensures efficiency and reliability across its 4 million+ square feet of Grade A flexible workspaces located strategically in 9 cities.

Commenting on Simpliwork’s model, Ashish states, “A standout feature of Simpliwork's model is its implementation of a Service Level Agreement (SLA) based approach, guaranteeing accountability and precision in day-to-day management and operations. This has created a new benchmark for service quality in the industry, reaffirming Simpliwork's position as the preferred choice for global enterprises seeking innovative and sustainable workspace solutions.”

In addition, Simpliwork leverages AI and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to drive innovation and efficiency within its spaces. “These technologies enable data-driven insights, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance collaboration, ultimately fostering a more productive and dynamic work environment,” adds Ashish.

As the flexible office industry continues to evolve, Simpliwork remains dedicated to pushing boundaries and redefining the future of work through its constantly evolving approach to workspace solutions.