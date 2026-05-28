The Long-Short Layer in Active Asset Allocation

Author: Dharmendra Jesrani, Founder, Shreeda Investment

For most investors, asset allocation is easy to understand at a basic level. One part of the portfolio goes into growth assets, another into relatively stable assets, and some part may be kept for diversification. But markets do not move in neat straight lines. Sometimes prices rise sharply, sometimes they fall suddenly, and sometimes they remain stuck in a narrow range for months.

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This is where an active asset allocator long-short approach becomes relevant. It is not only about deciding how much to hold in equity, debt, commodities or InvITs. It is also about deciding how that exposure should be managed when market conditions change. The active allocation layer decides where the portfolio should be invested. The long-short layer helps shape the risk of those investments.

In simple terms, a long position benefits when an asset rises. A short position is designed to benefit, or at least protect the portfolio, when an asset falls. In a traditional long-only portfolio, the choices are usually limited to buying, holding or selling. In a long-short framework, the manager has more tools. The portfolio may stay invested in an asset, but use futures or options to reduce downside risk. It may also use permitted short exposure or option strategies when market direction is unclear.

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This is particularly relevant within Specialized Investment Funds, or SIFs, where more flexible strategies are being brought into the investor conversation. Such strategies may use derivatives for unhedged exposure, hedging and portfolio rebalancing within permitted limits. For investors, this makes it important to understand not just the asset mix, but also the risk-management toolkit behind it.

Consider a situation where a manager finds selected stocks attractive, but believes the broader market is vulnerable. A plain portfolio may reduce equity exposure. A long-short strategy may continue to hold those selected stocks while using index futures or put options to hedge part of the market risk. The objective is not to avoid risk completely, but to manage the journey better.

Similarly, when markets are range-bound, a long-only portfolio may have limited choices. It can wait, rebalance or hold cash. A long-short strategy may use covered calls or other option structures to generate incremental return potential, subject to risks and costs. When markets are weak, protective options or short futures may help cushion the portfolio. When pricing differences emerge between cash and futures markets, arbitrage-style trades may also be used.

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Such strategies include arbitrage, covered calls, portfolio hedging, protective stock options, long and short futures, bear put spreads, bear call spreads, and short straddles or strangles. The names may sound technical, but the purpose is easier to understand. These tools seek to help the portfolio respond to rising, falling or sideways markets.

This also explains why long-short should not be seen only as a falling-market strategy. In an active asset allocator framework, it can help reduce downside risk, manage volatility, improve flexibility and widen the opportunity set. It changes how the portfolio participates in market movements.

Therefore, investors should judge active asset allocator long-short strategies by process, not terminology. The key questions are how the tools are used, what limits are followed, how risks are monitored and whether the fund management team has the experience to execute them. Used well, the long-short layer can make active allocation more responsive.