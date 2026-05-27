Iran proposes peace framework, White House calls draft deal report fabricated

The White House on Wednesday dismissed reports from Iranian state media about an alleged draft agreement between the United States and Iran, calling the claims a “complete fabrication,” even as signs of diplomatic movement suggest both sides may be inching toward a broader framework for easing tensions.

The denial came after Iranian state television released what it described as details of a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlining a possible path toward reducing hostilities and restoring trade activity through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The reported proposal immediately drew international attention due to its potential implications for global energy markets and regional stability.

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However, Washington strongly rejected the report.

In a post on X, the White House said the document circulated by Iranian media was “not true” and described the purported MOU as a “complete fabrication.” It also urged media outlets not to rely on claims originating from Iranian state-controlled sources.

The sharp response has added another layer of uncertainty to already sensitive negotiations involving security, trade routes and geopolitical stability in the Gulf region.

The White House denied reports by Iranian state media, calling the alleged peace proposal with Iran “entirely fabricated.” https://t.co/CrJRDGfYj8 pic.twitter.com/0Nl6kBRcnK — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 27, 2026

What Iran claimed

According to Iranian state television, the preliminary framework under discussion proposed a phased process aimed at reducing military tensions and reopening economic channels. The report suggested that Iran would restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-conflict levels within 30 days.

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The proposal reportedly envisioned Iran and Oman jointly managing shipping and traffic through the waterway, which handles nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. US military vessels, however, were reportedly excluded from the proposed transit framework.

Iranian media further claimed that Washington would withdraw military forces from areas surrounding Iran and lift an existing naval blockade as part of a reciprocal arrangement. If finalised within 60 days, the framework was reportedly expected to be submitted for approval as a binding United Nations Security Council resolution.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

Nearly 20% of global oil and LNG flows pass through the narrow route, making any disruption a major concern for global markets. Months of regional instability and conflict have heightened fears over energy supply interruptions and crude price volatility.

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Reports suggest that disruptions in shipping activity have already affected energy supply chains and raised broader concerns around fertiliser distribution and food security.

Regional tensions continue

Despite reports of behind-the-scenes negotiations, the broader security environment remains highly fragile.

Iranian officials have reportedly described the framework as unofficial and preliminary, insisting that no commitments would move forward without “tangible verification” of US actions.

Meanwhile, conflict across the wider region continues. Israeli military operations in Lebanon and Gaza have reinforced concerns that even if a US-Iran understanding eventually emerges, broader geopolitical risks across the Middle East are unlikely to disappear quickly.

For now, the contrasting narratives from Tehran and Washington underscore how fragile and uncertain the diplomatic process remains.

(With agency inputs)