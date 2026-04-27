The Role of Commodities in Modern Mutual Fund Portfolios

For decades, investor portfolios were generally built around a simple equity–debt structure. Equities were usually seen as a way to participate in long-term growth, while debt instruments were commonly used to add a level of predictability to cash flows based on their structure. That construct worked well in relatively predictable economic cycles. However, in today’s environment which is marked by persistent inflation uncertainty, geopolitical disruptions, currency volatility, and frequent supply-side shocks, that traditional framework increasingly appears incomplete. Commodities, long viewed as peripheral or tactical exposures, are steadily reclaiming relevance in modern portfolio construction. Their renewed importance is not driven by return chasing, but by their ability to behave differently from conventional asset classes when economic conditions become uncomfortable.

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Why commodities are back in focus

The global economy is undergoing repeated stress events like energy shocks, geopolitical conflicts, fragmented supply chains, and shifting trade alignments. These forces often impact asset prices in ways that equities and bonds struggle to offset simultaneously. Unlike equities, which are primarily influenced by earnings growth and corporate fundamentals, or debt, which is driven by interest rates and credit conditions, commodities respond directly to macroeconomic forces such as inflation, currency movements, and physical supply-demand imbalances. This structural difference allows commodities to play a meaningful role as diversifiers, particularly during periods when traditional assets move in tandem. As correlations between equities and bonds have shown a tendency to rise during stress periods (often responding negatively to the stress situation), the role of assets that respond differently becomes increasingly valuable.

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The role of Gold & Silver in investor portfolio

Gold remains the most established and widely understood commodity exposure. Its relevance has never been rooted in maximizing returns. Instead, gold acts as a hedge i.e. a counterbalance during periods of inflation, currency depreciation, or heightened market uncertainty. Historically, gold tends to preserve purchasing power during times when financial assets face pressure. Gold’s true contribution lies not in outperforming equities during bull markets, but in providing resilience when confidence in financial systems weakens.

Silver is increasingly gaining attention for its dual identity. While it shares some characteristics with gold as a precious metal, silver also plays a vital industrial role, with applications across renewable energy, electronics, electric vehicles, and advanced manufacturing. This blend of investment demand and industrial usage gives silver a distinct behavioural profile. As regulatory frameworks evolve and investor awareness increases, silver is gradually being viewed less as a speculative exposure and more as a complementary diversification tool within broader portfolios.

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Balance, Not Timing

Experienced investors and institutions understand that commodities are not instruments for tactical market timing. Their strength does not lie in short-term trades or directional bets, but in balance. Commodities may help smoothen portfolio outcomes by reducing overall volatility and offering protection against risks that equity and debt alone may not fully address. When used thoughtfully and in moderation, they act as insurance along with engines of growth.

True diversification is not about adding more assets for variety’s sake. It is about understanding how different asset classes behave during different times. Portfolios fail not during comfortable periods, but during transitions periods like when inflation resurfaces, geopolitical tensions rise, or policy frameworks changes direction. After navigating portfolios through inflation spikes, global supply disruptions, and financial market volatility, one lesson becomes clear: diversification only works when it protects investors during uncomfortable phases and not just when markets are calm.

Disclaimer: The views expressed herein are based on internal data, publicly available information and other sources believed to be reliable. Any calculations made are approximations, meant as guidelines only, which you must confirm before relying on them. The information contained in this document is for general purposes only. The document is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. The document does not have regard to specific investment objectives, financial situation and the particular needs of any specific person who may receive this document. The information / data herein alone is not sufficient and should not be used for the development or implementation of an investment strategy. The statements contained herein are based on our current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future. LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd. / LIC Mutual Fund is not guaranteeing / offering / communicating any indicative yield on investment made in the scheme(s). Neither LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd. and LIC Mutual Fund (the Fund) nor any person connected with them accepts any liability arising from the use of this document. The recipients(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible / liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein.

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