India-New Zealand FTA opens 5,000 work visas for Indian professionals across IT, healthcare

Indian professionals now have a new door opening, and it leads to New Zealand.

India and New Zealand will formally sign a Free Trade Agreement on April 27, 2026, introducing a dedicated visa pathway that gives Indian professionals structured access to work, study, and travel in New Zealand. The agreement was finalised in December 2025 and represents one of the most comprehensive mobility frameworks India has negotiated in recent years.

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At its core, the FTA provides a "dedicated quota of Temporary Employment Entry visa for 5,000 professionals and 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas," according to an official release. Indian professionals can work in New Zealand for up to three years under this framework.

Who can benefit

The visa pathway covers a broad range of sectors- IT, engineering, healthcare, education, and construction, alongside more specialised roles such as yoga instructors, chefs, and music teachers. Officials described the agreement as creating "a future-ready and facilitative mobility framework" with improved entry and stay provisions for professionals, students, and youth.

What it means for students

Student mobility is a core pillar of the agreement. "Students can convert global learning to global experience with post-study work rights of up to 3 years for STEM Bachelor's and Master's graduates and up to 4 years for Doctoral scholars," the release said. An additional 1,000 Working Holiday visas annually will offer short-term work and travel opportunities for young Indians.

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The trade and investment picture

Beyond mobility, the FTA delivers duty-free access for 100% of Indian exports to New Zealand and spans commitments across multiple services sectors. It includes an investment commitment of USD 20 billion over 15 years and agricultural cooperation through centres of excellence focused on apples, kiwifruit, and honey.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal framed the agreement in expansive terms. "Today, this Free Trade Agreement is about building trade around people and launching opportunities for our farmers, for our entrepreneurs, for our students, for our women and for our innovators. Boosting yields and farmer incomes, the agreement drives modern agricultural productivity. It opens doors for Indian businesses in the region through well-integrated directional exports and gives our youth choices to learn, work and grow on a global stage," he said.

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Once signed and implemented, the FTA is expected to deepen economic engagement and expand global opportunities for Indian professionals and students across sectors.