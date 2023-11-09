The unconventional journey of Arun Singh Tanwar: Secrets of new big bull

In the bustling streets of Mumbai in 1960, a legend was born - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street. Little did people believe when he said he wanted to change the way people see the stock market. Meanwhile, in a small village of Rajasthan, another legend was in the making - unfamiliar with what his story is gonna unfold.

Left home with dreams of becoming an engineer, he discovered his true passion in chart patterns. After struggling to find the right market approach, he cracked the stock market code with his simple yet exciting method, later became popular as the “Big Bull’s” approach among his students.

Knowing the fact that anyone can be a good trader but among this endless crowd of money-fetching institutions, people need a good teacher who doesn’t sell, but sail students’ boats to the shore. He tapped into untapped market opportunities and chose to tell his secrets to everyone. His path was anything but conventional, his story far from ordinary. He is the next “Big Bull” of the Indian Stock market - that’s not what we say, but his students believe.

We are talking about none other than Arun Singh Tanwar; a man breaking barriers, shattering conventions, and becoming a guiding light for countless investors and traders in India.

Who is Arun Singh Tanwar? - The Visionary Trader and Teacher The mastermind behind GTF and this financial revolution. Mr Arun didn’t inherit a fortune, nor did he stumble upon the overnight get-rich-quick formula. Instead, he spent hours after hour, years after years, meticulously studying the stock market, analyzing charts, and understanding market dynamics.

Beginning his journey as an amateur trader, he made his share of mistakes. He understood the rhythm of the market like no one else. His unshakable optimism, even in bearish market phases, earned him the affectionate nickname "Big Bull" from his students.

Yes! When everyone turned a blind eye to the metal sector and PSU banks, Mr Arun made bold statements about their potential for growth. He didn't just spot those hidden gems, but painted a clear picture of potential growth opportunity with his exceptional research, price action study, and sectoral analysis. For his extraordinary bull-picks, his students affectionately call him the “Big Bull”, akin to the legendary Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Arun Singh Tanwar's journey shows us that if you keep working hard and never give up, you can achieve financial success.

He built a theory that’s basic, profound, foolproof, yet flexible - offering every trader the scope of interpretation - making them their own boss. Let's take a quick look at the "The Big Bull's Approach”:

The Game-Changing Big Bull’s Approach

The heart of Arun’s success story lies in his unique-yet-simple approach that has shook the whole way of studying the stock market. What makes it so revolutionary - it spills the secrets of potential bull and bear moves of a stock with a very fresh perspective to the table. With his vision to identify bullish opportunities in the market, he has helped regain trust of traders in undervalued stocks. The theory talks about “Demand” and “Supply”. Further, it helps identify the significant turning points where the tug-of-war between buyers and sellers occurred.

Mr Tanwar quoted, “If trading is a battlefield, then 'demand-and-supply' theory is your guide. It helps you choose your weapons, plan your strategy, and ensures you win the battle - Every Time”.

Let’s see how it works?

Law of Demand-and-Supply - How It Works?

Based on the age-old economic principle, the law dictates that the price of a stock is set by the balance between how many people buy (demand) a share and how many people want to sell it (supply). Everything in the market functions on this principle, but what's new here is how you equip it to rule the game.

Following the traces of institutions, a trader can spot the exceptional supply and demand zones, where the battle between buyers and sellers took place, creating the battlefield footprints in the candlestick pattern. In this fight, if the buyers win, they push the price up and if the seller wins, they pull the price downward altogether.

What’s new here! Traders can mark these significant zones and plan their trading strategy - keeping a bullish approach even during the bearish times. Traders have the flexibility to mix or equip the concept with trading strategies, including top-down approach, sectoral analysis, etc. and keep you two steps ahead of the conventional buyers. Mr Arun Singh Tanwar stated, “The concept puts you in the driver's seat; the better prepared you are through research, the more you can earn”. Promoting your own research, the theory eliminates the dependence on market jokers - TV news, insider tips, or well-meant advice of relatives or friends.

What’s His Net Worth? - A Wealth Beyond Figures

While the world often gives more weight on the wealth of a man in figures, Mr Arun Singh Tanwar views this metric with humility. His success isn't just measured by the number of zeros in his bank account, but it's impressive. With an estimated net worth of 250 - 300 millions, he sees wealth not in monetary terms but in the knowledge and wisdom he shares. The genius’s mission extends beyond personal gain; it’s a mission to help people gain financial independence and an improved lifestyle.

With successfully enrolling 20,000+ students, Mr Arun envisions to literate every household in India.

Self-Sufficient Trading Troops

“GTF’s vision stands beyond earning profits; it’s about empowering people for financial control” quoted Mr Arun Singh Tanwar. He makes it easy for students to spot turning points and stands out with his strong dedication and remarketable Mentorship Support.

Arun Singh Tanwar (Founder) and Sooraj Singh Gurjar (Co-Founder & MD) launched their mission #HARGHARGTFTRADER and successfully transformed the lives of 2+ lakh students.

In a world of get-rich-quick promises and knowledge costing a fortune, few want to walk on the way to wisdom. To break the chain of highly-paid bunkos with exceptional tuition fees, GTF launched its Trading in the Zone - Elemenatory on YouTube accessible to everyone for free.