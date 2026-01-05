Hindustan Laboratories files DRHP with SEBI to launch for IPO, check details

Hindustan Laboratories has submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its forthcoming initial public offering (IPO), signalling the company’s intent to enter the capital market with an issue size of up to 14,100,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.

Promoted by Rajesh Vasantray Doshi, Kunjal C. Dedhia, and Krishiv Rajesh Doshi, Hindustan Laboratories operates primarily in the large-scale manufacturing and supply of generic medicines. The company’s business-to-government (B2G) model focuses on providing pharmaceutical products to "Government Customers" under procurement contracts for central and state government institutions.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are earmarked for funding the company’s working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes. This strategic move is designed to support the expansion of the company’s operational capacity and financial flexibility.

Hindustan Laboratories’ product portfolio covers a diverse range of therapeutic categories, including anti-allergic, anti-diabetic, anti-infectives, anti-malarial, antiparasitic, blood-related, cardiac, gastrointestinal, keratolytic, nutritional and mineral supplements, pain and analgesics, respiratory, and vitamin supplements. The products are supplied either under brand names or generic names according to customer requirements, consistently featuring the company’s logo for quality assurance.

The company’s reach is extensive, having supplied its products to 27 states and union territories during the six months ended 30 September 2025, and throughout Fiscal 2025. Such wide distribution reinforces its presence in the national healthcare system via "Government Customers."

Choice Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime is the registrar for the issue. The shares, upon successful completion of the IPO process, are intended to be listed on BSE and NSE, strengthening the company’s access to the capital market and visibility among investors.

Details regarding the IPO price band, lot size, reservation breakdown, financial performance, and key dates such as opening, closing, allotment, refund initiation, credit to demat, and listing, will be made available in subsequent filings and updates from SEBI and the company.