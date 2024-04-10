Top 10 LinkedIn influential voices that you should follow in 2024

Entrepreneurs and budding business leaders seek inspiration from seasoned veterans worldwide, but approaching and connecting physically with them is nearly impossible. In the world of digital connections, LinkedIn has emerged as the most actively engaged platform by 500+ of the world's foremost thinkers, leaders, and innovators. But how do you identify the right voice to inject powerful insights into your entrepreneurial vision?



This list includes the leaders who have become the top LinkedIn voice for covering a broader spectrum of inspirational topics that anyone could apply professionally and personally. If you are on LinkedIn, follow them immediately to transform your 2024 timeline into a high-quality content library.



#1 Gary Vaynerchuk



Gary is the epitome of inspiration to anyone aspiring for personal and professional growth. He shares his seasoned experience in various businesses, personal ideologies with their rationale for easy understanding, and much more that always seems important to listen to.



Gary considers himself a purebred entrepreneur who launched his first lemonade franchise at the mere age of 7. His expertise in social media and knowledge sharing has gained millions of followers on LinkedIn. While he charges $80,000 to $100,000 to speak at an event, his LinkedIn timeline is filled with free, long-form, and equally impactful content. Follow him for first-hand tips on growing tremendously in life.



#2 Nikhil Kamath



Nikhil Kamath is the youngest billionaire, India’s richest individual with a net worth of $116 billion, and the co-founder of Zerodha. He led the paradigm shift to zero-cost equity investment, which paved the way for retail investors to tap wealth-growing opportunities.



Nikhil regularly appears on interesting podcasts to share his journey and key lessons derived from it. He frequently posts on LinkedIn, discussing a wide range of random interesting topics, from tips on managing anxiety to the next trend in the travel industry.



#3 Saurabh Singh



Saurabh Singh is a serial entrepreneur who co-founded multiple successful startups and is hailed as one of Forbes' Iconic Leaders. He currently heads Appinventiv, a leading IT company with 1600+ tech experts, as its CEO. His exceptional leadership drive has created over 8000 employment opportunities and scaled multiple startups to multi-million dollar revenues.



Saurabh’s interesting take on current affairs, powerful deductions of industry statistics, and in-depth business impact analysis of government initiatives gained a highly active LinkedIn following. From his 16+ years of entrepreneurial journey, Saurabh shares unconventional leadership lessons with real-world examples, making the insights easily understandable and effortlessly actionable across any industry.



#4 Ankur Warikoo



If comfort were a human, it would be Ankur Warikoo. His soft tone makes deep life lessons, professional advice, and harsh reality easy to absorb and tough to forget. He is a celebrated business leader with multiple successful startups in his impressive portfolio.



Ankur actively shares his hands-on experience in various industries on LinkedIn, which acts as a professional guide for many business leaders. He covers diverse topics that center around a common awareness goal with details that provide actionable steps to achieve them.



#5 Nithin Kamath



Nithin is the co-founder of Zerodha, India’s largest investment platform. He is also a keen observer of the startup ecosystem. He actively publishes long-form articles on LinkedIn to help other Startup leaders achieve success and stay updated on the latest compliance trends.



#6 Tamal Bandhopadhyay



Revolving mostly around the financial topics that impact the nation, Tamal’s simplified posts on complex financial changes have made him the top LinkedIn voice multiple times. His content gets high readership and engagement from global business leaders.



#7 Akash Gupta



Akash is the co-founder and CEO of Zypp Electric and wears multiple hats in public speaking as an entrepreneur and business leader. His posts are relatively shorter than other influencers, but they cover to-the-point information and provide candid advice on business growth.



#8 Kunal Shah



Kunal Shah’s story brings the most relatable inspiration for entrepreneurs working odd jobs or stuck in their 9-5 employment. With a simple BA in Philosophy degree, Kunal began working at 15 and hustled to create CRED, a billion-dollar business. His inspiring journey, backed by a philosophical mind, makes the most interesting LinkedIn posts to read and extract knowledge.



#9 Swati Bhargava



Swati is the co-founder of Cashkaro and Earnkaro. She actively seeks knowledge of productivity improvement and shares it with her LinkedIn community through posts, long-form articles, videos, and much more.



#10 Abhijit Bhaduri



Former Chief Learning Officer of Wipro, Abhijit Bhaduri, has decades of experience turning dreams into unicorns. His LinkedIn newsletter is famous for having a comical take on critical topics to make personal and professional learning seamless and engaging.



LinkedIn is the best tool for searching for inspirational content or following top LinkedIn voices to bring their learnings to your timeline feed. And, with the right growth, the people you follow may soon become professional connections in your network.