True Wealth Lies in Value Appreciation, Per Annum’s Estates Looks Beyond Rental Yields

For decades, real estate in India has been associated with long-term ownership and steady rental income. But as urban corridors like Gurgaon, Noida, and Bangalore evolve into high-growth zones, the narrative is shifting.



Today, the real value lies not in monthly rent but in long-term appreciation. Take Dwarka Expressway, for instance, which saw a 51% price surge in 2024 alone. Backed by rapid infrastructure development, expanding corporate hubs, and rising residential demand, these regions are driving a new era of returns, one where strategic timing often outweighs traditional buy-and-hold strategies.

Tapping into this shift, Per Annum, an alternative investment platform trusted by over 5 lakh users across India, has launched Estates, its smart fractional ownership product that redefines how Indians access prime real estate. With a sharp focus on value appreciation , Estates offers a digital-first, structured and accessible path to owning high-end residential real estate without the traditional barriers of cost or complexity.

Estates offers a smarter path to real estate by enabling co-ownership of residential properties at the pre-construction stage, where appreciation tends to be both higher and faster. Property prices have surged by 25–30% within a span of a year in the areas that Estates primarily targets. Along with the past performance, future growth of the location is carefully assessed, projecting higher appreciation rate. By focusing on high-growth urban pockets and early entry, Estates turns timing into a strategic advantage, making real estate work for those seeking meaningful returns without the long wait.

Ultra-luxury high rises from Grade A developers sit at the pinnacle of India’s real estate appreciation curve. But with entry prices often starting at ₹10 crore, ownership remains a distant dream for anyone outside the HNI circle.That’s exactly where Estates flips the script.

Rather than compromise on quality or chase lower-tier properties, Estates makes these marquee projects accessible through fractional ownership. By allowing individuals to co-own a share of premium real estate, it opens the door to wealth creation through appreciation, without the burden of an eight-figure entry ticket. With starting capital contribution as low as ₹10 lakh, participants can now access the same high-growth opportunities once reserved for a select few.

Every listing at Estates is backed by thorough due diligence, with detailed background and financial checks on developers to ensure credibility, transparency, and long-term viability.

Strategic exit planning is a crucial component of Estates’ investment approach. Unlike conventional models that emphasize long-term holding periods, Estates plans a strategic exit selling the properties when the target sales price has been achieved. This strategy enables real estate owners to realize returns within a shorter time horizon and look for newer opportunities, ensuring their capital remains actively deployed in high-growth markets.

Estates is built on a structure that’s sophisticated in design but simple to understand. Buyers co-own premium real estate through a registered entity or SPV that holds and manages the underlying asset. As property values rise, Estates orchestrates a structured exit—selling the property and distributing profits among co-owners. This streamlined, end-to-end process removes the usual hassles of long-term property management.

With the launch of Estates, Per Annum is rewriting how India creates wealth through real estate. What was once a territory reserved for HNIs is now within reach for a much wider audience, marking a powerful shift in how portfolios are built and balanced. Like any asset class, real estate carries its own risks and rewards, but innovations like fractional ownership have the potential to transform the industry altogether, making it more inclusive, efficient, and future-ready.