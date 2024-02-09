Tynor Orthotics: Charting newer heights in India’s manufacturing ecosystem with biggest facility in Mohali

Tynor Orthotics Private Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers and thirty-year old legacy healthcare brand, is aiming to position India as a global manufacturing hub in line with its biggest world-class manufacturing facility opened recently in Mohali, Punjab.

Setting a new benchmark in manufacturing of orthopedic appliances, this newly opened manufacturing unit in Mohali is fully equipped with the latest technology in terms of machines, processes, and infrastructure.

Tynor with its constant endeavor in bringing to its consumers the latest and the best in orthopedic appliances has successfully positioned itself as a frontrunner in healthcare and orthopedic device manufacturing in India. True to its vision of innovation and staying ahead of the game, Tynor is the only one in India that would be manufacturing neoprene in-house within the next year.

In an exclusive interaction with Business Today, Mr. Abhaynoor Singh, Director, Tynor Orthotics revealed, " We have definitely made a mark for ourselves in the healthcare manufacturing sector with our world-class products. Brands from the US are coming to us because we give them the best quality products and because of our R&D department which advises us on all things related to our products, not to mention advising us on how to better out products and cover all the chinks in our armour by helping us in analyzing and advising us on potential technological and anatomically structural misses in our products. This is something that no brand in India does.” At a time when consumers across the world are looking for an alternative to China as a manufacturer of orthopedic appliances, Tynor in India is providing the much awaited answer by producing and exporting best quality products to the world. Focused on producing a wide range of products for all walks of life, Tynor aims to surpass China in product quality, efficiency, and pricing, targeting key markets such as the United States and Europe.

“Tynor is equivalent to China producing much superior products. As per statistics, the rejects are much less with us. We are doing this at less cost and at some places we are even beating them by 5% through backward integration of raw materials,” added Mr Singh.

This is a leap forward towards reducing India’s import dependence by developing high-tech orthopedic products for both the Indian market as well as the global industry. With this they hope to enhance India’s position as it slowly makes its mark as a global manufacturing hub by fulfilling the global demand for high quality orthopedic and assistive appliances.

The brand's vision aims for global leadership in volume and value terms, fostering scientific collaborations with leading universities of Punjab and aspiring to serve industry giants like Walmart, Amazon, Walgreens, and CVS in the US.

Tynor's vision for "Best-in-class Healthcare '' and "Make in India," supported by the Punjab and Central Governments drives the brand's dedication towards fostering economic growth and establishing India as a prominent global manufacturing hub.

With the launch of the manufacturing facility, Tynor looks towards manufacturing an array of innovative healthcare solutions, including Mobility aids, Hot & Cold Therapy, Traction Kits, Advanced Knee Braces, Finger Splints, Silicone & Foot Care, Cervical Aids, allied products such as cushioned seats, backrests, pillows and more.

Besides increasing productivity, the manufacturing unit will generate over 2000 jobs for locals and the people of Punjab.

With manufacturing of world-class orthopedic products in large numbers being a reality soon, the facility will play a major role in export of high-standard orthopedic solutions to the global market charting newer heights for India on the global stage.