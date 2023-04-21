'With a clear intention and true purpose, anyone can coach': Siddharth Rajsekar

We caught up with one of India’s leading digital coaches and Founder of the Internet Lifestyle Hub, Siddharth Rajsekar, in Chennai after his second Freedom Business Retreat recently, which was attended by 600 coaches from across the country. We spoke to him about the future of digital coaching.

Siddharth, can you tell us a little bit about your background and experience in digital coaching?

Sure, I have been in the digital coaching industry for over a decade now. I started out as a digital marketer and then transitioned into coaching and training in 2018. It’s only after running campaigns for leaders like Robert Kiyosaki, Tony Robbins, and Brian Tracy for more than 5 years, did I venture into training and coaching. Today, I have more than 26,000 members in my community Internet Lifestyle Hub, where I do both one-on-one and in-group coaching, and I help them launch successfully to achieve their goals.

How do you see the future of digital coaching evolving over the next few years?

Today, we are witnessing the growth of online influencers. These influencers must eventually create their own ecosystem through a knowledge "island" that they can control. Many traditional coaches don’t have any clue about digitizing their expertise. I believe that digital coaching will continue to grow and become more accessible to people around the world, and these knowledge ecosystems will eventually become a new school for the new world. With advancements in technology and the increasing prevalence of digital communication platforms, it is becoming easier for coaches to reach and serve clients regardless of their location. I also see a trend towards more specialized coaching, as clients look for coaches with specific expertise in areas such as health and wellness, business, finances, relationships, parenting, spirituality and personal development.

Do you think digital coaching will ever completely replace traditional, in-person coaching?

I don't think digital coaching will ever completely replace in-person coaching, but it will definitely continue to grow in popularity. Some people will always prefer the face-to-face interaction that comes with in-person coaching, but for many others, the convenience and accessibility of digital coaching will be a huge advantage. The adoption of digital coaching has accelerated with the pandemic, and users have transitioned to it very comfortably.

Location is no longer a barrier to learning. You can be sitting in a remote village and yet have access to the best international trainers with the help of a strong mobile connection. There are no excuses not to grow and learn anymore.

What are some of the biggest challenges facing the digital coaching industry right now?

One of the biggest challenges is the sheer amount of people starting off in this industry without the right guidance. With so many coaches and coaching programs available online, it can be difficult for users to know who to trust and which programs are worth their time and money. Another challenge is having a unique positioning in the marketplace and the personal connection between coach and client, which can be more difficult to achieve through digital means than in-person. You have to innovate to engage with your community better constantly.

Since last year, we have started our offline retreats so we can strengthen the online bond and help members network and collaborate with each other. Also, a lot of coaches are not building their personal brands and lack marketing and selling skills.

How can coaches overcome these challenges and stand out in a crowded market?

If you call yourself a “health coach”, it’s very generic. If you call yourself a “yoga expert”, it’s slightly better. If you call yourself a “yoga expert that helps mothers get back in shape after pregnancy”, there’s the gold mine. The best way to stand out is to specialize in a very specific area and develop a strong reputation as an expert in that field. Coaches can also differentiate themselves by offering unique programs or coaching methods that set them apart from their competitors. It's also important to establish a strong online presence and build a loyal following through social media and other digital channels. They need to engage with long-format content as well because that is what serious and loyal customers consume.

Finally, what advice do you have for someone who is interested in becoming a digital coach?

My advice would be to start by gaining experience and expertise in your micro-niche, whether that be health and wellness, business, personal finance, parenting, spirituality or personal development. Then, build a strong online presence and network with other coaches and industry professionals. Don't be cheap on your way to greatness, meaning don’t be afraid to invest in your own education and development, and always put your client's needs first. Always over-deliver value and don’t hold back any information from them, as your success as a coach depends on your success.

With a clear intention and true purpose, I believe anyone can coach.