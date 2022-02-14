Indian Railways resumes cooked food service in all trains

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has resumed services of cooked food in passenger trains of Indian Railways from today. The meals were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

People can order food online for travelling in trains and choose from multiple food options. RailMitra has partnered with an authorised catering partner of IRCTC, RailRestro to provide food on trains.

The catering portal is Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved restaurants across 400+ stations in India.

The Indian Railways had last year announced that it will restore catering services in certain premium trains. The trains included Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas and Gatimaan.

According to the order, Zonal Railways would be verifying the catering charges based on services being provided and the applicable rate list and feed the same in the PRS software for enabling booking/opting out of catering services, from ARP date, at the time of booking of tickets.

The e-catering services in Indian Railways were discontinued in 2020.

