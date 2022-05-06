Odisha cyclone: Govt urges districts to stay on high alert

With the approaching possibility of cyclone formation in the Bay of Bengal, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena has today said that the state government is ready to face any eventuality. Jena said that 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 175 firefighting teams have been kept on standby in the state.

Press Information Bureau of Odisha tweeted, "Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea & neighborhood, a #LowPressureArea has formed over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast BoB. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a #Depression during subsequent 48 hours."

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood, a #LowPressureArea has formed over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast BoB. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a #Depression during subsequent 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/DF8qEXRiI6 — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 6, 2022

Till now, "there is nothing to panic about as the state government is well-prepared to face any cyclone," Jena said.



According to a PTI report, Odisha government has asked collectors of 18 districts to be prepared for a possible cyclone coming in from Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department has informed the state government that a low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood in the next 48 hours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation which will then move in north-westward direction.

IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra told PTI that there is no forecast has yet been issued for a possible cyclone. The rains and thunderstorms lashing the state over the last two days are due to nor'westers, the weather office added.

Odisha has been witnessing summer cyclones since last three years- Yaas in 2021, Amphan in 2020 and Fani in 2019.

Also Read: Bajaj Finserv MARKETS: One-stop Shop for ICICI Credit Cards and Helpline Numbers

Also Read: IndiGo congratulates Jet Airways for its first test flight since 2019; CEO Kapoor says ‘Cheers’