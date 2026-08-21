BT India@100: ‘Indian industry should forget about protectionism; time to beat China at its game,’ says Amitabh Kant

BT India@100: The Indian industry should forget about protectionism, and in turn ensure that the products manufactured here are of high quality and great value, said former G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant. He said it is now time to take on China and beat it at its own game.
Kant, speaking at the Business Today India@100 in the session titled ‘The Future of Make in India’, said: “It is not about protectionism, the Indian industry should forget about protectionism. They should focus on being competitive, they should focus on quality, they should focus on value, and they should focus on exports. You will never be able to export without quality and great value. You should now really benchmark your production against Chinese production.” He gave the examples of Tata and Mahindra to elucidate his point.