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Elon Musk says Starlink can help India’s rural users as satellite internet launch plans resurface

Elon Musk says Starlink can help India’s rural users as satellite internet launch plans resurface

Elon Musk renews his Starlink pitch for India, highlighting rural connectivity gaps as the satellite internet service seeks fresh regulatory approval to enter the market amid renewed attention from consumers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 11:55 AM IST
Elon Musk says Starlink can help India’s rural users as satellite internet launch plans resurfaceElon Musk renews Starlink pitch for India, highlighting rural connectivity gaps and access

Elon Musk has once again put Starlink’s India ambitions in the spotlight, this time focusing on the country’s rural connectivity gap. The SpaceX chief’s latest comment comes as satellite internet services remain a prospect for users in areas where conventional telecom networks have limited reach. 

Must Read: Elon Musk’s Starlink reapplies for govt approval for satellite network in India: Report

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Satellite connectivity could offer another route to internet access without depending on terrestrial infrastructure. Musk’s remarks also draw attention to the uneven distribution of internet access between rural and urban India. 

His post comes as Starlink’s efforts to secure regulatory clearance and enter the Indian market gather fresh attention.

Musk highlights India’s rural connectivity gap

Musk made the recent remark on X while responding to a post from the account DogeDesigner, which argued that India needs Starlink. Musk wrote, “Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas.”

Must Read: X reveals what makes posts go viral, and likes are not the biggest factor

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The post highlighted that 11,256 of India’s listed villages had no 4G coverage as of May 2026. It also pointed to the gap in internet subscription density between rural and urban areas. 

For users in remote areas, Musk’s pitch is centred on Starlink’s ability to provide connectivity without relying on conventional terrestrial infrastructure. Satellite broadband could potentially reach locations where expanding mobile or fibre networks is more difficult.

Starlink’s India plans face regulatory hurdles

Musk’s latest post comes amid renewed efforts by Starlink to enter India. Starlink has reapplied to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for approval of its Gen 2 satellite constellation, which includes newer capabilities such as direct-to-device connectivity. The company’s earlier approval process had faced a freeze over security concerns.

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The renewed application means Starlink’s India ambitions are back in focus, while regulatory clearances and spectrum-related decisions remain important before the service can begin commercial operations.

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Published on: Aug 21, 2026 11:55 AM IST
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