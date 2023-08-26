BT India@100: 'The next generation has tremendous capability and will propel India forward,' say industry experts on country’s growth

Baba Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge Ltd on Saturday hailed the success of Chandrayaan-3 and said that Chandrayaan-3 happened because there were people who believed India had the capability to do it. There were people in the government who believed that those scientists, who are not fancy like NASA (scientists), could do it, he added.

Speaking to Business Today Editor Sourav Majumdar at BT's India@100 Summit during the session 'Building a Resilient Bharat', Baba Kalyani said, "The next generation has tremendous capability and the will to do a lot of things and this is what will propel India forward."

Meanwhile, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Cyient Ltd said that the pace at which technology is changing, there will be endless opportunities for well-skilled and competent professionals. "The pace at which change is coming in, which is opening up so many opportunities, is something which was not imaginable," he added.

On the need for revamping the IT industry, Reddy said, "This industry has to re-morph itself, revitalise itself to address the new reality. A reality which is being driven by technology."

While speaking about Amul's model of development, Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul said the company uses the cooperatives to be a showcase for all the South developing countries of the world.

Further talking about Amul entering the space of organic food, Mehta said, "We are trying to connect the producers who want to produce organic items, democratize organics, make it available to consumers in a variety of forms at an affordable price so that India becomes a healthier nation."

While giving an example of UPI's success, Kalyani said, "UPI is not only a gold standard... You can build businesses here for free. These are technologies that are disruptive but in a good way. India is a country where digital technology is understood by more people than the rest of the world. Lot of difference today in how people of the country think and their aspirations, and this is what leads to growth."

