'China is a rogue nation and creating trouble for every country': ORF VP on need to decouple India from China’s supply chain

During an interaction session on Saturday at ‘BT at India 100 Summit’ in New Delhi on Saturday, Siddharth Zarabi, the Managing Editor of Business Today, alongside a panel of experts, discussed the path for India to become a global economic super power. He noted that the Prime Minister's recent interview with the Business Today publication had added to the discourse, highlighting India's role in the G20.

Atul Keshap, a retired diplomat and President of USIBC, offered his perspective on the matter, focusing on the United States and India as the key players. He expressed his optimism about the current state of US-India relations, highlighting the robust partnership between the two countries in critical and emerging technologies. Keshap highlighted their shared values and vision in areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defence, and cybersecurity, cementing a strong foundation for collaboration.

Gautam Chikermane, Vice-President of Observer Research Foundation, addressed the question of whether the G3 concept (India, US and China) is valid. He acknowledged China's growing influence while emphasising the challenges of decoupling from China's supply chains. Chikermane suggested that a collective effort to confront China's practices and economic dominance could lead to the emergence of the G2 scenario involving the United States and India only.

“China has now metamorphosed into a rogue nation and is creating trouble for every country across the world without any exception whatsoever, countries are finding it very difficult to decouple from it,” said Chikermane.

R Gopalan, an economic policy expert and former secretary at Finance Ministry, delved into the practical aspects of India's economic growth. He outlined the steps needed for India to achieve its ambitious $25 trillion economy target by 2047. Gopalan highlighted the importance of infrastructure development, skill enhancement, renewable energy adoption, trade integration, and innovation. He stressed on the significance of ensuring an investor-friendly environment and efficient regulations at both the central and state levels.

The discussion also touched on the evolving global trade landscape, with Chikermane emphasising the need for India to continue building its public digital infrastructure and promoting ease of doing business. The panelists discussed India's role in global leadership, its relationships with neighbouring countries, and its commitment to creating public goods for the world.

Addressing concerns about inflation and unemployment, Chikermane acknowledged the challenges posed by high inflation rates in India due to its energy import dependence. However, he expressed optimism that technology advancements, along with a focus on the supply side of the economy, could help balance inflation and stimulate production.

In the concluding remarks, Atul Keshap highlighted India's potential as a positive global leader and praised the nation's achievements, including its successful space missions. Gautam Chikermane emphasised the importance of wealth creation and private sector initiatives, while R Gopalan stressed the need to address the needs of the unorganised sector and reduce inequality to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth.

The session concluded with a recognition of India's journey toward becoming a global economic power, underlining the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead on this path.

Watch the Full Interview -

Also Read | BT India at 100: Snapdeal co-founder, Panasonic India CEO and PwC Chairman discuss India's growth as a global consumer hub

Also Watch: Reliance AGM 2023 Today: Reliance Industries, Jio Financial shares rise ahead of RIL AGM; Retail, Jio IPO listings to new energy plans, key announcement expected from Mukesh Ambani