CUET exams: Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan says there are challenges, but they will be sorted

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that there have been challenges in setting up the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) this year, but those challenges will be gradually ironed out with time. The minister, in a session with Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director - Business Today, at BT's India' @ 100 Economy summit, said that there are challenges in the implementation of the central entrance exam, for which the government is actively working to create- innovative models.

“I accept this challenge, we will have to (create) innovative models, the challenge for our education is affordability, accessibility, quality and inclusivity, this country has to approach multi-prong strategy", Pradhan said, while mentioning that his government is trying to make the examination process a joyful system, where students are confident about their achievements.

#BTIndiaat100 | Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) says, "Looking into size of the nation, more competitive models have to be there. This year there have been some problems (in conducting exams) and I am taking the responsibility".



WATCH | https://t.co/ba3CopIb5j pic.twitter.com/4PmW62V8FX — Business Today (@business_today) August 26, 2022

Till last year, the admission process to central, state, and private universities largely depended on higher secondary marks, with a few exceptions. In March 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) floated the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), a standardised examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses, diplomas, certification courses, and research programmes.

The exam gets a student admission to undergraduate courses in 90 universities, including 21 private and 12 state universities for the academic year 2022-23.

The exams have been largely criticized by the Opposition for the glitches, pointing out that the Modi government has been incompetent in dealing with such a crucial test due to a lack of preparedness.

Many leaders like Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted that “technical snags have led to over 50,000 students being unable to take the CUET exam. Is this govt so aloof and insensitive to our students that it can’t see the repercussions of such a serious policy paralysis on its part? Is this what the youth of our country deserves?"

Defending his calls, Pradhan said: "Looking into the size of the nation, more competitive models have to be there. This year there have been some problems (in conducting exams) and I am taking the responsibility".

CUET is being conducted in six phases, between July 15 and August 31. But on a number of occasions, the exams were cancelled due to technical glitches. The delayed schedule has further delayed university admissions. Like the technical glitches marred the fourth phase of the CUET on August 17 forcing the NTA to cancel the exam at 13 centres affecting over 8,600 candidates.