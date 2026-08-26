10-foot sinkhole appears on Gurugram service road after heavy rain near IFFCO chowk

Sewer line collapse suspected

Preliminary inspections indicate that a 1,000-mm master sewer line managed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) runs beneath or alongside the affected area. Officials suspect that leakage or damage to the underground line caused soil erosion, creating a void beneath the road and triggering the cave-in.

“Preliminary findings indicate that a GMDA master sewer line is running beneath/along the affected location, and possible leakage or failure of the sewer line may have caused soil erosion and subsequent collapse of the road crust,” an NHAI official said.

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Traffic diverted, area barricaded

Following the incident, Gurgaon Traffic Police cordoned off the damaged section with reflective barricades and signage to prevent accidents. Teams from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and GMDA reached the site to assess the damage and begin safety and stabilisation measures

GMDA spokesperson Neha Sharma said the affected area had been secured and repair instructions had been issued to the agency responsible for the sewer line.

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“The affected area has been barricaded, and the GMDA has issued directions for the repair of the 1000mm master sewer line in the area. The road repair work will be taken up after the master sewer line is repaired,” Sharma said.



Bhim Arya, an executive engineer with GMDA, said work on repairing the sewer line would begin on Wednesday morning. “The repair of the sewage line will be started from Wednesday morning, and all efforts will be made to complete the work at the earliest,” Arya said

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Warning over nearby infrastructure

The NHAI has warned that the subsidence could pose a risk to nearby structures if the underlying problem is not addressed promptly. Officials said the road would be restored only after the sewer line is repaired and the ground is declared stable.

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The cave-in has renewed concerns over Gurugram’s drainage and civic infrastructure, particularly after intense rainfall led to waterlogging and severe congestion in several parts of the city.