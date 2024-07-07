147th Rath Yatra procession begins today amid tight security arrangements: Amit Shah, President Murmu, Mamata Banerjee greet people

Lord Jagannath's 147th annual Rath Yatra festival concluded today, with the chariots set to be pulled tomorrow (Monday). The Yatra spans two days this year, a tradition not seen since 1971. President Droupadi Murmu and thousands of devotees are expected to witness the event in the pilgrim town.

This morning, the Yatra began from the 400-year-old Lord Jagannath temple in Gujarat's Jamalpur area. Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed the 'mangla aarti' ceremony, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel carried out the ritual of 'pahind vidhi,' using a golden broom to clean the path ahead.

“Like every year today, on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannathji’s Rath Yatra, I had the good fortune to participate in the Mangala Aarti of Sri Jagannath Mandir located in Ahmedabad. Mangala Aarti always feels immense peace and renewed energy. I pray to Lord Jagannathji for everyone’s welfare,” Shah posted on X.

Around 10-15 lakh people attended the festival on its first day. The Odisha government and the Centre have arranged for 180 platoons (each with 30 personnel) of security forces to maintain law and order and manage the crowd. AI-based CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance. A buffer zone has been set up for the President, and there will be a VIP zone for the Odisha governor, chief minister, Union ministers, and other dignitaries.

Around 11 am on Sunday, the ceremonial 'Pahandi' ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra began. The air resonated with 'Jai Jagannath' chants, accompanied by the sounds of gongs, conches, and cymbals at the Lion's Gate of the Puri temple.

"I extend my heartiest greetings to all people of our country on the occasion of the world-famous Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath. Countless Jagannath lovers of the country and the world are eagerly waiting to see three deities on the chariot today," President Murmu wrote on X today.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in the ISKCON Rath Yatra on Sunday, offering prayers and performing 'arati' with candles before pulling the chariot ropes alongside devotees and monks. Banerjee emphasized the sacredness of Lord Jagannath to all, stating, "We live together with all religions." She attends the ISKCON Rath Yatra annually to celebrate the occasion.

Rath Yatra is a significant Hindu festival honoring Lord Jagannath, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. The celebrations involve placing the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra on elaborate chariots. Devotees pull these chariots through the streets from Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, covering a distance of about 3 kilometers.

This year, there's a departure from tradition as some pre-Yatra rituals like 'Nabajouban Darshan' and 'Netra Utsav', usually conducted beforehand, will also be held on the same day as the Rath Yatra.

During the Rath Yatra until 4 pm, thirteen medical emergencies were reported. Emergency services responded to three cases directly related to the Yatra. A 65-year-old man suspected of having a stroke at Chinai Garani pole in Shahpur was admitted to SVP Hospital. Another person, 22 years old, experiencing convulsions, was taken to Asarwa Civil Hospital. Additionally, a 57-year-old woman complaining of vomiting and sweating was also hospitalized. One person fell down, and three others fainted during the event.