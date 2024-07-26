1,600 tonnes of Lithium deposits discovered in Karnataka

1,600 tonnes of lithium resources have been found in Karnataka's Mandya and Yadgiri districts, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who manages several portfolios including Science and Technology and Earth Sciences said on Friday.

The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) has found the lithium in Mandya district's Marlagalla area. This discovery was made through initial surveys and some subsurface exploration.

Dr. Singh provided this information in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

He highlighted that AMD is also exploring other areas in India for lithium, such as Korba District in Chhattisgarh and major mica belts in Rajasthan, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh. They are also investigating pegmatite belts in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka.

Lithium, an element on the periodic table, is highly valuable worldwide. Discovered in 1817 by Johan August Arfvedson, its name comes from the Greek word lithos, meaning stone. Lithium is the lightest metal, reacts strongly with water, and can be toxic.

AMD's recent survey in Himachal Pradesh found surface uranium in Masanbal, Hamirpur district. Dr. Singh also mentioned that the Atomic Energy Commission has not planned any studies for setting up an atomic energy plant in Himachal Pradesh.

Dr. Singh discussed the Department of Atomic Energy's (DAE) exploration of small modular reactors (SMRs). The DAE is reviewing various SMR technologies but currently has no plans to partner with foreign companies. No private firms are interested in producing SMRs, though some want to use small reactors at their own sites.

He also mentioned that India and Russia are interested in working together on peaceful nuclear energy uses, including SMRs.