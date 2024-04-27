18 underprivileged students from Army’s ‘Super 30’ crack JEE Mains

Eighteen disadvantaged students made history by passing the JEE Phase-II exam after receiving thorough coaching at the Army's White Knight Corps-operated 'Petronet Super 30' in Reasi district, PTI quoted a defence spokesperson as saying.

In the second group of 27 students from remote areas, who took the JEE mains Phase-I exams from January 27 to February 1, 18 students showed exceptional performance in the test, according to the spokesperson.

All 18 students underwent intensive coaching and made history by passing the challenging JEE Mains Phase-II exams, the official stated.

Aditya Kumar from Arnia village, belonging to the Other Social Caste (OSC) category, secured the highest score at the center with 99.07%, also ranking among the top 10 students across all CSRL centers, the spokesperson added.