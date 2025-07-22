2006 Mumbai train blasts: Fadnavis govt approaches Supreme Court over acquittal of 12 accused, matter to be heard on July 24

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Maharashtra government’s plea challenging the acquittal of all 12 men who were earlier convicted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts - one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, on July 24. The state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavi, has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the Bombay High Court’s judgment delivered on July 19.

The Maharashtra government has argued that the High Court wrongly set aside the convictions and that key evidence was not given enough importance. In its 671-page judgment, the Bombay High Court pointed out several serious issues in the investigation and trial.

Bombay High Court's observations, Fadnavis reacts

The High Court said that the confessional statements taken from the accused were not reliable. It questioned whether the confessions were given voluntarily and whether they followed proper legal procedure. Secondly, the court raised doubts about the eyewitness identifications. Many of these identifications happened months after the blasts. The court said this delay, along with a lack of supporting evidence, made them unreliable.

The court also flagged problems in how the forensic evidence was handled. It said the pressure cookers and explosive materials were not sealed properly, and that the type of explosive used in the blasts was never clearly established.

Due to these issues, the court said that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, which is necessary in criminal trials. It also criticised the way the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) handled the case.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the acquittal “shocking” and said the government would take it to the Supreme Court immediately. “I will go through the entire (HC) order. I have discussed with the lawyers, and the high court verdict will be challenged in the Supreme Court,” he said.

About 2006 Mumbai train blasts

The 7/11 Mumbai train bombings took place on 11 July, 2006 when seven bombs exploded in first-class compartments of suburban trains during evening rush hour. Over 180 people were killed and over 800 injured. In 2015, a special MCOCA court convicted 12 men – five were given the death penalty, and seven were sentenced to life in prison. One of the death row convicts, Kamal Ansari, died in jail in 2021.

Following the High Court order, six of the accused have already been released from prison. The others are still in jail because of other ongoing cases. The Supreme Court’s decision will now determine whether the acquittals stay in place or if the case will be re-examined.