Market analyst Ambareesh Baliga on Thursday accused officials at the Pali Land Records Office in Maharashtra of demanding a Rs 5,000 bribe to update his land records, and criticised the state's bureaucracy for failing to act on his complaint.

"Dear Devendra Fadnavis ji, Before I complained to you about Scam at Pali Lands Records Office - I was suggested to pay Rs. 5000/- as Bribe to the concerned officer to get my records in order. That was the simplest and a normal thing to do in Maharashtra as well as in the country but I decided against it and complained to you via email,” Baliga wrote on X.

Advertisement

He said the complaint was forwarded to Maharashtra Revenue Secretary Rajesh Kumar, who has since been promoted to Chief Secretary. "You forwarded the email to Shri Rajesh Kumar IAS @maharevenue Secretary - By then he got #IASTransfer as @MahaChiefSec - His PA M. Sunil Jadhav too seems to have got elevated, so he stopped responding to calls," he wrote, adding, "So to cut it short there was no action being taken. The way your bureaucracy works is very favourable for Bribe takers to thrive."

Dear @Dev_Fadnavis ji,

Before I complained to you about Scam at Pali Lands Records Office - I was suggested to pay Rs. 5000/- as #Bribe to the concerned officer to get my records in order. That was the simplest and a normal thing to do in #Maharashtra as well as in the country… https://t.co/HCt0nP6zhz — Ambareesh Baliga (@ambareeshbaliga) July 17, 2025

Expressing frustration at the lack of redressal, Baliga said he was now left with no option but to pay. "So to get my work done finally I would be forced to pay the extortion money - as I need to safeguard my rights & property - and I know I will have to pay it every year just like I pay income tax to the govt which in turns pays for the salaries of your bureaucrats - it's a SHAME !!!!" he wrote.

Advertisement

Baliga had earlier flagged concerns about the digitisation of land records in the state, warning prospective buyers about recurring data manipulation.

In a June 26 post, he said, “BEWARE!!! If you are buying land in #Maharastra please read this carefully. You have identified the land you want to buy - Did your due legal due diligence - Paid and got the titled officially transferred - Received the 7/12 in your name - But this could be the beginning of your troubles.”

He added that even after securing the 7/12 land record, names could be deleted without notice."In the name of digitisation of the land records - some ‘authorised person’ with a click of button - can delete your name from the 7/12 without any sort of intimation to you and then your new journey starts - make regular trips to the ‘Talhathi’ office - he will send you to the ‘Tehsildar’ - and you go round & round."

Advertisement

Baliga said the mishaps were acknowledged by officials but complainants were still expected to pay bribes. "Although they agree the mishap was at their end - but you are still expected to feed the bottomless pit if you want to avoid innumerable trips. So don’t rest peacefully but keep a tab every month and check whether records still stand in your name!!!! There is a price to be paid for digitisation in Maharashtra. It's a shame that your officials have found a new way to harass to earn in this digital age."

