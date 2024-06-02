2024 Lok Sabha exit polls: Here is what the Indian healthcare sector can expect

After the seventh and final phase of voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, exit polls predicted a third term for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This anticipated win is likely to impact healthcare policies and areas where the Narendra Modi government has implemented various initiatives since 2014.

Since coming to power, the Modi government has introduced several key healthcare initiatives, including its flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. Ayushman Bharat, a health insurance scheme, provides coverage to over 500 million Indians, while the Janaushadhi Pariyojana offers generic medicines at affordable prices.

The BJP's 2024 manifesto, titled "Modi ki Guarantee," outlined several key promises, particularly focusing on the pharmaceutical industry and other significant areas. Healthcare and medicine commitments include continuing the free ration scheme for the poor, expanding the network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, and extending the coverage of Ayushman Bharat Yojana to include senior citizens above 75 years of age and the transgender community.

Health economists have said that if the BJP government comes to power, it will aim to make India a developed nation by 2047, focusing on infrastructure development, both digital and social, and transforming the country into a global manufacturing hub. Job creation and employment opportunities have also been promised, particularly through investments in the manufacturing sector.

"Addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals could involve increasing the number of medical college seats and implementing measures to upskill the existing healthcare workforce, thereby addressing the critical shortage of trained professionals in the country. Additionally, specific health priorities such as communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, and maternal health are likely to be outlined, with strategies proposed to tackle these issues effectively," said Arup Mitra, Professor of Economics, South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been praised for providing access to healthcare for millions of Indians but has faced criticism for limited coverage and payment delays to hospitals. Industry experts expect the upcoming government to address these issues.

“The private sector cannot replace the public sector. Policymakers understand this, but it is crucial for them to realise that every programme must be sustainable. Currently, the pricing for both Ayushman Bharat and the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) needs adjustments. CGHS prices are slightly better than Ayushman Bharat, but both require revisions. Inflation occurs annually, and not revising prices for 10-14 years is unfair. The government must address this and improve transparency in payment mechanisms,” said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi CEO of Fortis Healthcare.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana has increased the affordability of generic medicines, although concerns about quality persist. The National Health Mission has seen some success in improving healthcare quality but continues to struggle with shortages of healthcare workers and infrastructure issues.

A 2020 NITI Aayog report called for increased investment in healthcare to achieve universal health coverage, improved service quality, and affordability. The report stressed significant reforms needed to meet the healthcare needs of India's expanding population. “The Indian government must allocate at least 2.6% of the country's GDP to healthcare in order to achieve universal healthcare. However Modi government has brought in good health policies, there is more to be done by the upcoming government,” said Mitra.

The official election results will be announced on June 4.