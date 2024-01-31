2024 Lok Sabha polls: AAP, Congress working on 4-3 formula for Delhi

The AAP and Congress, part of the INDIA bloc, are working on a 4-3 formula in Delhi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. However, talks are still underway and no decision has been taken yet.

In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged all 7 Lok Sabha seats with nearly 57 per cent votes, while the Congress garnered 22 per cent votes and AAP secured 18 per cent votes.

The BJP had won all seats in the 2014 elections as well, but in that polls, the AAP had emerged as the second largest party with nearly 33 per cent votes while the Congress was pushed to third position with 15 per cent votes.

In 2019, the Congress managed to gain some of its lost votes and emerged as the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha election. The AAP, however, swept the assembly election by winning 62 of 70 seats with 53.57 per cent votes. The BJP won 8 seats with 38.51 per cent votes.

Earlier this month, the Congress and AAP held a closed-door meeting to discuss the seat-sharing formula in several states, especially Delhi and Punjab. India Today reported that AAP had offered three Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in Delhi. For Punjab, the AAP has declared that it will go solo.

Sources told India Today that AAP has sought 1 Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, 3 in Haryana, and 1 in Goa, which prompted the two parties of the INDIA bloc to meet again to give a final shape to the arrangement.



Earlier, the AAP had expressed a willingness to allocate 6 seats to the Congress in Punjab. However, the Punjab Congress leaders vehemently opposed the idea of allying with the AAP in the Lok Sabha polls. Top Congress leaders of the border state have regularly asserted that the party members at all levels are unwilling to join hands with the AAP. Later, the AAP announced that it would contest all 13 seats.