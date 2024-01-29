2024 Lok Sabha polls: Prashant Kishor predicts same or bigger majority for NDA

The BJP-led NDA will come back to power with the same or bigger numbers in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday. He said the BJP will return with almost the same or more seats it had bagged in the last parliamentary elections. Kishor also predicted a massive lead for the NDA in Bihar.

"Due to Modi's name, BJP's strength, and the lack of opposition because a huge section of people in Bihar does not want to vote for Lalu Yadav's RJD, the BJP will have a lead in the state," Kishor said while speaking to AajTak's Chitra Tripathi. In the last elections, the NDA had 335 seats overall and 39 of 40 seats in Bihar.

Kishor's prediction comes just a day after Nitish Kumar ditched RJD to join the NDA. The political strategist, who was once vice president of JDU but left the party over differences with Nitish, slammed the Bihar chief minister for dumping the grand alliance and said he was "playing the last innings of his life".

Calling Nitish Kumar "cunning", Kishor claimed that the JD(U) will not be able to win more than 20 seats in the 2025 assembly polls. "Nitish Kumar won't be able to win over 20 seats in the next assembly election, irrespective of whichever alliance he will be fighting for. If they get over 20 seats, then I will quit my job," he said.

Kishor on Sunday, the day Nitish joined NDA, said this alliance of BJP and JDU will not last beyond six months and will break ahead of the next assembly elections.

Last month, Kishor had said that the BJP was ahead of the INDIA alliance and that it had an advantage in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls because of the party's win in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

"When you go (to fight Lok Sabha polls) with a win, it gives you an added advantage, at least psychologically. To that extent, BJP has an advantage," he said in an interview with India Today's News Director Rahul Kanwal.

"For any independent observer, BJP was well ahead of the INDIA alliance, and that continues to be the case," the strategist said. "But these state elections would have added a bit more psychological advantage to the BJP."