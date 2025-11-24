22 arrested after protest at India Gate turns violent; pepper spray used on police 

New Delhi Police arrested 22 people on Sunday after a protest near India Gate spiralled into chaos, with demonstrators allegedly blocking roads, breaking barricades, and using pepper spray on police personnel. The incident took place in the C-Hexagon area, where police say traffic movement, including for ambulances, was disrupted.

FIRs have been filed at Kartavya Path and Sansad Marg police stations. Six men were booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to assault on public servants and unlawful assembly. More arrests followed in a second FIR with additional charges, including section 121A related to conspiracy against the state.

New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla called the matter serious. “Strict action will certainly be taken,” he told ANI, adding that FIRs include charges for force against police, road blockades, and the use of chilli spray.

Police confirmed that some protesters carried posters of slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma. “Yes, it has been found to be true, and we are investigating it. We are taking legal action in this matter,” Mahla said.

According to officials, the use of pepper spray on police is a first in a Delhi protest. Some officers required treatment at RML Hospital after being sprayed in the eyes. Police also reported injuries from scuffles during the crowd dispersal.

While the demonstration was initially held over pollution concerns, videos from the scene showed posters of Maoist figures, prompting further investigation. A similar protest was held at the same spot on November 9.