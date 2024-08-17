22 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, passengers evacuated safely

In a distressing incident early Saturday morning, 22 coaches of the Sabarmati Express, which was enroute from Varanasi to Sabarmati, derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The derailment occurred shortly after the train departed Kanpur, specifically near the Bhimsen area.

Panic ensued among passengers following the accident, however all of them have been safely evacuated with no casualties reported.

Emergency responders, including police and administrative personnel, quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided details on the incident, stating on X, "The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Amdavad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 am today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it."

Despite the successful evacuation, the incident has severely impacted rail traffic, with the route now completely blocked. This section is a crucial corridor for trains traveling from Kanpur towards Mumbai.

In response to the emergency, Indian Railways has arranged for buses to assist in the transfer of passengers to Kanpur. Reports indicate that the Sabarmati Express 19168 derailed after colliding with a boulder, which caused significant damage to the engine’s cattle guard.

An investigation into the causes of the derailment is currently underway, led by Indian Railways. Meanwhile, emergency helpline numbers have been issued for concerned passengers:

Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction: 0510-2440787 / 0510-2440790

Orai’s contact number: 05162-252206

Banda: 05192-227543

Lalitpur Junction: 07897992404