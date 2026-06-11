24 Indian crew, 3 missing: India summons US diplomat after tanker struck off Oman coast

India has lodged a formal diplomatic protest with the United States after an American military strike off the coast of Oman hit a commercial tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members. Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu summoned Jason Meeks, the US Chargé d'Affaires in New Delhi, on Wednesday following the attack on the Palau-flagged chemical and oil products tanker Settebello. The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, is currently travelling and was not in the country, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs to summon Meeks instead.

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In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the strike unequivocally. "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today," the MEA said, adding: "Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation."

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US confirms the strike

US Central Command later confirmed it had targeted the Settebello at 11:14 pm on June 9, US time, as part of its ongoing maritime blockade against Iran. According to the CENTCOM statement, "US Central Command disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman," adding that "a US aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room" after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with instructions from American forces.

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What happened to the Settebello

The vessel reported an engine-room fire approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar port in Oman. Maritime security firm Ambrey identified the incident as likely linked to US enforcement operations. "This was likely the result of US operations to blockade Iranian ports," Ambrey said. The Omani Navy responded to the distress call and rescue operations began shortly thereafter. The ship's total crew of 28 included 24 Indian nationals.

India's broader message

Beyond the immediate consular response, India used the occasion to issue a wider warning about the mounting dangers to commercial shipping in the region and to press for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. "We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said.

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The bigger picture

The Settebello incident is part of a pattern of growing risk for commercial vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. The United States began its blockade of Iran-related shipping in April, following Tehran's severe restrictions on maritime traffic through the strait. Since then, American forces have intercepted or redirected dozens of vessels suspected of violating the blockade, and several ships linked to Iran's shadow fleet have been targeted. The Settebello follows a separate recent incident involving the tanker Marivex, which was struck in the Gulf of Oman after allegedly attempting to sail to an Iranian port.