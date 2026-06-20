3 Indian-flagged tankers safely cross Strait of Hormuz, bring home 8.6 lakh tonnes of crude

Three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers carrying more than 8.6 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil have safely transited the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and are now en route to Indian ports, providing reassurance over the continuity of energy supplies amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.

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The vessels — Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald — are carrying a combined crude cargo of approximately 8,60,865 MT and are expected to arrive at ports in Gujarat and Odisha over the coming days.

Desh Vaibhav, carrying 2,86,572 MT of crude oil, is scheduled to arrive at Vadinar port in Gujarat on June 24. The tanker has 37 Indian crew members on board.

Desh Vibhor, loaded with 2,88,893 MT of crude oil, is expected to reach Sikka port in Gujarat on June 24. The vessel is manned by 27 Indian crew members.

Meanwhile, Sanmar Herald is transporting 2,85,400 MT of crude oil and is slated to arrive at Paradip port in Odisha on July 1. The tanker has a crew of 30 Indian nationals.

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Safe passage secured!



3 Indian-flagged crude oil tankers, Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald carrying over 8.6 Lakh MT of cargo with 94 Indian crew members have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz today and are en route to India.



Under the decisive leadership… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 20, 2026

The successful transit of the three vessels through the Strait of Hormuz comes at a time when global energy markets are closely monitoring developments in West Asia. The narrow waterway remains one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes, handling a significant share of global crude exports.

The movement of the Indian-flagged tankers underscores the continued flow of crude supplies to India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer, despite concerns over regional security and shipping disruptions.